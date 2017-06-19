L&T gains on order win of Rs 2,231 crore

The stock was up 1.4% to Rs 1,752 on BSE in early morning trade.

(L&T) was up 1.4% to Rs 1,752 on the BSE in early morning trade after the company said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,231 crore across various business segments.



The company’s building & factories business has bagged a turnkey order worth Rs 1,324 crore from Andhra Pradesh Township Infrastructure Development Corporation, for the construction of residential buildings in the West Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh.



The project is the part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme and consists of residential tenements for the economically weaker section.



The company’s power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business segment has been secured a transmission line order worth of Rs 540 crore from the Power Grid Corporation of India.



The water & effluent treatment business has won order worth of Rs 367 crore from Tamil Nadu Water Supply & Drainage Board to execute a dedicated water supply project for Erode Corporation.