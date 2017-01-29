L&T: Weak Q3, cut in guidance could hurt sentiment

After three promising quarters, Larsen & Toubro (L&T)’s December quarter (Q3) was a let-down for investors. Not only were the numbers lower than anticipated, but also trimmed its annual and order inflow forecast. The twin surprise could shake up its price in Monday’s trade.

Its net revenues grew only by 1.4 per cent to Rs 26,287 crore, while increased 39 per cent to Rs 972 crore year-on-year (y-o-y). Both the numbers missed the Bloomberg consensus estimates — revenues of Rs 27,616 crore and of Rs 1,084 crore — by a reasonable margin. Despite this, the improving trend in operating margins, up 140 basis points year-on-year to 9.6 per cent, is the key positive from the results. This iterates that L&T’s measures to improve productivity are yielding the desired results. Consequently, L&T’s working capital to sales ratio has improved from 23 per cent in the June quarter to 21 per cent in the December quarter, and this deserves a mention.

The other negative surprise is order inflow at Rs 34,900 crore slipped by 10 per cent y-o-y in Q3. Although the order book (pending orders) provides earnings visibility of over two years, it grew at one crawling pace of only a per cent to Rs 2,58,600 crore. The slow rate on all aspects perhaps tempted to lower its annual targets ( as well as order inflow) to 10 per cent. Earlier, the company was confident of growing its order by 15 per cent and its revenues by 12-15 per cent.

But, despite lowering the expectations, March quarter would be an uphill task for L&T, mainly on the order inflow front. On earnings, is confident of meeting its targets, going by its claim that more than six per cent yearly has already been achieved, and replicating this show in the March quarter shouldn’t be a challenge. But, whether this optimism holds good for order needs to be seen. It has registered order of Rs 95,700 crore till December 31 (up three per cent y-o-y). Hence, to meet its stated target, it needs to mop up orders of at least Rs 44,000 crore.

“Domestic appears to take longer time, as investment momentum remains weak. Also, with orders from government being unpredictable and getting delayed for clearances, volatility in orders is unavoidable,” R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer, states.

Any miss on order may put pressure on L&T’s and overshadow the positives, such as improving operating margins and working capital position.