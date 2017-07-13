TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Live: Markets open at recod high; Sensex hits 32,000, Nifty nears 9,900
Business Standard

Larsen & Toubro, BPCL trade ex-bonus

BPCL and L&T were trading 1% higher at Rs 465 and Rs 1,173, respectively, at 09:20 am.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai
A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai

Shares of two Nifty 50 companies, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) are trading at their adjusted price of 1:2 bonus shares.

The board of directors of L&T and BPCL during last week of May, 2017, had approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 (i.e. one bonus equity share for every two fully paid equity shares held). L&T has fixed July 14, while BPCL fixed July 15 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for the purpose of bonus shares.

At 09:20 am; BPCL was trading 1% higher at Rs 465 after hitting high of Rs 469 in early morning trade. L&T too up 1% at Rs 1,173 on BSE. On Wednesday, BPCL and L&T were ended at Rs 684 and Rs 1,740 (unadjusted to bonus issue), respectively.

Post bonus announcements, BPCL and L&T have underperformed the market by falling 9% and 2% respectively, till Wednesday. By comparision, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2% during the period.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Larsen & Toubro, BPCL trade ex-bonus

BPCL and L&T were trading 1% higher at Rs 465 and Rs 1,173, respectively, at 09:20 am.

BPCL and L&T were trading 1% higher at Rs 465 and Rs 1,173, respectively, at 09:20 am.
Shares of two Nifty 50 companies, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) are trading at their adjusted price of 1:2 bonus shares.

The board of directors of L&T and BPCL during last week of May, 2017, had approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 (i.e. one bonus equity share for every two fully paid equity shares held). L&T has fixed July 14, while BPCL fixed July 15 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for the purpose of bonus shares.

At 09:20 am; BPCL was trading 1% higher at Rs 465 after hitting high of Rs 469 in early morning trade. L&T too up 1% at Rs 1,173 on BSE. On Wednesday, BPCL and L&T were ended at Rs 684 and Rs 1,740 (unadjusted to bonus issue), respectively.

Post bonus announcements, BPCL and L&T have underperformed the market by falling 9% and 2% respectively, till Wednesday. By comparision, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2% during the period.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Larsen & Toubro, BPCL trade ex-bonus

BPCL and L&T were trading 1% higher at Rs 465 and Rs 1,173, respectively, at 09:20 am.

Shares of two Nifty 50 companies, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) are trading at their adjusted price of 1:2 bonus shares.

The board of directors of L&T and BPCL during last week of May, 2017, had approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 (i.e. one bonus equity share for every two fully paid equity shares held). L&T has fixed July 14, while BPCL fixed July 15 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for the purpose of bonus shares.

At 09:20 am; BPCL was trading 1% higher at Rs 465 after hitting high of Rs 469 in early morning trade. L&T too up 1% at Rs 1,173 on BSE. On Wednesday, BPCL and L&T were ended at Rs 684 and Rs 1,740 (unadjusted to bonus issue), respectively.

Post bonus announcements, BPCL and L&T have underperformed the market by falling 9% and 2% respectively, till Wednesday. By comparision, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2% during the period.

image
Business Standard
177 22