Leather shares in focus; Relaxo Footwear, Liberty Shoes up over 5%

Relaxo Footwear, Liberty Shoes, Lawreshwar Polymers and Superhouse were up more than 5% each, while Bata India, Sarup Industries and Mirza International were up 3% each on the BSE, as compared to 0.33% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 10:38 am.



Shares of companies rallied by up to 8% on the BSE on back of heavy volumes on expectation of an incentive package for leather sector in the forthcoming Budget. Relaxo Footwear, Liberty Shoes, Lawreshwar Polymers and Superhouse were up more than 5% each, while Bata India, Sarup Industries and Mirza International were up 3% each on the BSE, as compared to 0.33% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 10:38 am. "The government is expected to announce an incentive package for labour intensive leather sector in the forthcoming Budget with a view to give a boost to the segment and generate jobs," the PTI report suggests.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%) VOLUME RELAXO FOOTWEAR 435.10 403.10 7.94 30240 LAWRESHWAR POLY. 41.50 39.05 6.27 18640 LIBERTY SHOES 187.20 177.15 5.67 187038 SUPERHOUSE LTD 175.45 166.75 5.22 28620 SARUP INDUSTRIES 67.00 65.05 3.00 250 MIRZA INTERNATIO 98.45 95.75 2.82 390866 BATA INDIA 489.45 476.25 2.77 123185 SUPER TANNERY 5.15 5.05 1.98 155675



