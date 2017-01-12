Leather shares in focus; Relaxo Footwear, Liberty Shoes up over 5%

-
Relaxo Footwear, Liberty Shoes, Lawreshwar Polymers and Superhouse were up more than 5% each, while Bata India, Sarup Industries and Mirza International were up 3% each on the BSE, as compared to 0.33% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 10:38 am.
“The government is expected to announce an incentive package for labour intensive leather sector in the forthcoming Budget ith a view to give a boost to the segment and generate jobs,” the PTI report suggests. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|VOLUME
|RELAXO FOOTWEAR
|435.10
|403.10
|7.94
|30240
|LAWRESHWAR POLY.
|41.50
|39.05
|6.27
|18640
|LIBERTY SHOES
|187.20
|177.15
|5.67
|187038
|SUPERHOUSE LTD
|175.45
|166.75
|5.22
|28620
|SARUP INDUSTRIES
|67.00
|65.05
|3.00
|250
|MIRZA INTERNATIO
|98.45
|95.75
|2.82
|390866
|BATA INDIA
|489.45
|476.25
|2.77
|123185
|SUPER TANNERY
|5.15
|5.05
|1.98
|155675
