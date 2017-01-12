Leather shares in focus; Relaxo Footwear, Liberty Shoes up over 5%

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of footwear companies rallied by up to 8% on the BSE on back of heavy volumes on expectation of an incentive package for leather sector in the forthcoming Budget.

Relaxo Footwear, Liberty Shoes, Lawreshwar Polymers and Superhouse were up more than 5% each, while Bata India, Sarup Industries and Mirza International were up 3% each on the BSE, as compared to 0.33% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 10:38 am.


“The government is expected to announce an incentive package for labour intensive leather sector in the forthcoming Budget ith a view to give a boost to the segment and generate jobs,” the PTI report suggests. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%) VOLUME
RELAXO FOOTWEAR 435.10 403.10 7.94 30240
LAWRESHWAR POLY. 41.50 39.05 6.27 18640
LIBERTY SHOES 187.20 177.15 5.67 187038
SUPERHOUSE LTD 175.45 166.75 5.22 28620
SARUP INDUSTRIES 67.00 65.05 3.00 250
MIRZA INTERNATIO 98.45 95.75 2.82 390866
BATA INDIA 489.45 476.25 2.77 123185
SUPER TANNERY 5.15 5.05 1.98 155675

