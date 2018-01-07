Led by Maruti, 7 of 10 most-valued firms see Rs 269.71-bn drop in m-cap

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued companies dropped by Rs 269.71 billion last week.
The m-cap of Infosys
slumped Rs 59.4 billion to Rs 2,210.38 billion and that of HDFC Bank
dipped Rs 33.93 billion to Rs 4,818.8 billion.
TCS's valuation slipped by Rs 30.53 billion to Rs 5,138.81 billion and that of SBI
declined by Rs 28.49 billion to Rs 2,643.13 billion.
The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd
(HUL) fell by Rs 25.11 billion to Rs 2,936.12 billion and that of ITC went down by Rs 2.44 billion to Rs 3,204.87 billion.
On the other hand, ONGC
added Rs 39.14 billion to reach Rs 2,537.13 billion in valuation.
HDFC's m-cap jumped Rs 24.84 billion to Rs 2,757.36 billion and that of RIL advanced Rs 12.35 billion to Rs 5,845.82 billion.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, and Infosys.
During the first week of 2018, the Sensex notched up a rise of 97.02 points, or 0.28 per cent while the broader Nifty gained 28.15 points, or 0.26 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU