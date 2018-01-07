JUST IN
Equity MFs inflow at record Rs 1.3 trn in 2017 over low bank deposit rates
Led by Maruti, 7 of 10 most-valued firms see Rs 269.71-bn drop in m-cap

Maruti's market capitalisation plunged Rs 89.81 bn to Rs 2,849.84 bn

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued companies dropped by Rs 269.71 billion last week.

At the end of the trading week on Friday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI, and Infosys were the ones to suffer losses in their market valuation, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC and ONGC made gains.

Maruti's market capitalisation (m-cap) plunged Rs 89.81 billion to Rs 2,849.84 billion. 

The m-cap of Infosys slumped Rs 59.4 billion to Rs 2,210.38 billion and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 33.93 billion to Rs 4,818.8 billion.

TCS's valuation slipped by Rs 30.53 billion to Rs 5,138.81 billion and that of SBI declined by Rs 28.49 billion to Rs 2,643.13 billion.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 25.11 billion to Rs 2,936.12 billion and that of ITC went down by Rs 2.44 billion to Rs 3,204.87 billion.

On the other hand, ONGC added Rs 39.14 billion to reach Rs 2,537.13 billion in valuation.

HDFC's m-cap jumped Rs 24.84 billion to Rs 2,757.36 billion and that of RIL advanced Rs 12.35 billion to Rs 5,845.82 billion.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, and Infosys.

During the first week of 2018, the Sensex notched up a rise of 97.02 points, or 0.28 per cent while the broader Nifty gained 28.15 points, or 0.26 per cent.  
