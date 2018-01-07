Led by Maruti, 7 of 10 most-valued firms see Rs 269.71-bn drop in m-cap

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued companies dropped by Rs 269.71 billion last week.

At the end of the trading week on Friday, (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Suzuki India, SBI, and were the ones to suffer losses in their market valuation, while (RIL), HDFC and made gains.

Maruti's (m-cap) plunged Rs 89.81 billion to Rs 2,849.84 billion.

The m-cap of slumped Rs 59.4 billion to Rs 2,210.38 billion and that of dipped Rs 33.93 billion to Rs 4,818.8 billion.

TCS's valuation slipped by Rs 30.53 billion to Rs 5,138.81 billion and that of declined by Rs 28.49 billion to Rs 2,643.13 billion.

The m-cap of (HUL) fell by Rs 25.11 billion to Rs 2,936.12 billion and that of ITC went down by Rs 2.44 billion to Rs 3,204.87 billion.

On the other hand, added Rs 39.14 billion to reach Rs 2,537.13 billion in valuation.

HDFC's m-cap jumped Rs 24.84 billion to Rs 2,757.36 billion and that of RIL advanced Rs 12.35 billion to Rs 5,845.82 billion.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, and

During the first week of 2018, the Sensex notched up a rise of 97.02 points, or 0.28 per cent while the broader Nifty gained 28.15 points, or 0.26 per cent.