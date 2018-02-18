Led by SBI, 5 out of 10 most-valued firms see Rs 387.24-bn drop in m-cap

The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued companies fell by Rs 387.24 billion (Rs 38,724.25 crore) last week, with being the worst hit. Other firms which suffered losses in their (m-cap) for the week ended Friday were TCS, ITC, Suzuki India and Among the gainers were RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL and SBI's m-cap tanked by Rs 212.78 billion (Rs 21,278.01 crore) to Rs 2345.76 billion (Rs 2,34,576.06 crore), while that of TCS fell by Rs 67.19 billion (Rs 6,719.15 crore) to Rs 5622.64 billion (Rs 5,62,264.55 crore). The valuation of ITC dropped by Rs 60.3 billion (Rs 6,035.62 crore) to Rs 3247.65 billion (Rs 3,24,765.15 crore) and that of Suzuki India slumped by Rs 32.15 billion (Rs 3,215.65 crore) to Rs 2670.38 billion (Rs 2,67,038.77 crore). The m-cap of slipped Rs 14.75 billion (Rs 1,475.82 crore) to Rs 2394.68 billion (Rs 2,39,468.17 crore). On the other hand, the valuation of RIL soared by Rs 150.43 billion (Rs 15,043.55 crore) to Rs 5838.16 billion (Rs 5,83,816.76 crore). HDFC Bank's m-cap surged by Rs 70.37 billion (Rs 7,037.46 crore) to Rs 4872.43 billion (Rs 4,87,243.46 crore) and that of HDFC jumped by Rs 68.03 billion (Rs 6,803.31 crore) to Rs 2901.39 billion (Rs 2,90,139.72 crore). HUL saw its valuation rise by Rs 36.90 billion (Rs 3,690.43 crore) to Rs 2927.34 billion (Rs 2,92,734.90 crore) and an addition of Rs 28.50 billion (Rs 2,850.24 crore) propelled the m-cap of to Rs 2456.77 billion (Rs 2,45,677.60 crore). During the past week, the Sensex tumbled 286.71 points, or 0.84 per cent, while the Nifty fell 93.20 points, or 0.88 per cent. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the numero uno position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Suzuki India, Infosys, and