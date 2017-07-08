LIC Mutual Fund eyes 30% business growth this year, despite weak show in Q1

To achieve this growth, the fund house is banking on growing its business from beyond B-15 cities

is looking at increasing its penetration into the non-traditional to grow its assets under management (AUM) to around Rs 32,000 crore by March from Rs 25,000 crore last March, despite a tepid show in the first quarter.



To achieve this high level of growth of around 32 percent, the fund house is on growing its business from beyond top-15 cities or B-15 cities.



The fund house saw only a 12 percent growth in its total annual average AUM in the first quarter of the current fiscal at Rs 20,000 crore.



The 17th largest fund house company which has a market share of just 1.17 per cent, had achieved quarterly average AUM of Rs 21,450 crore in Its quarterly average AUM rose to over Rs 22,000 crore in



"While the industry grew 32 percent in FY17, we have grew 64 percent," its newly-appointed chief executive Raj Kumar told PTI today.



"In the current fiscal year, the industry is expected to grow 20-25 per cent. But we are looking at growing the AUM by at least 32 percent, and take the total AUM to Rs 32,000 crore by the fiscal-end," he said.



Close to 47 percent of its business come from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa; 5.7 percent come from individual basis from NCR and Bengal. All other states chip in a mere 1 percent of volume on an individual basis.



Therefore, the fund house is relying on the B-15 cities through SIP route to increase volumes.



The industry is getting 15 percent of its business from B-15 cities now, whereas in case of LIC MF, it stands at 16 percent. "We need to go to B-15 cities and that too by adopting the SIP route," Raj Kumar said, adding its active total folio counts at 3.37 lakh.



"We plan to make it to 3.6 lakh by the fiscal-end," he said. Similarly, under systemic investment plans (SIPs), its count stands at 67,000 currently with a value of Rs 18 crore.



Kumar said the company is planning to increase its folio count under SIP to 1 lakh and thus grow the value to Rs 30 crore by March.



Coming on the B-15 cities, the company has a monthly SIP inflow of 10,000 with a value of Rs 2 crore. "However, we are planning to increase SIP folio count from B-15 cities to 15,000 and its value to Rs 3 crore by then fiscal-end."



As of now, the company has 46 funds in its bouquet. Out of it, 23 are open-ended funds and the remaining funds falling under the category of close-ended funds comprising fixed maturity plan, hybrid fund and funds.



Now the company is looking at the launch of new funds under various segments. "While, we've already filed for a short-term fund, in future we're also looking at the launching an arbitrage fund which is currently missing in our bouquet of offerings," he said.



"We are proposing to start instant redemption facility in our liquid fund shortly and its back end testing with RTA has already been done and are currently in talks with a private sector bank for the same," Kumar said.



The company is relying heavily on its IFA channel for its growth. It has employed 33,000 IFA's and 8,000 of them were active ones at present.



"We are in the growth phase and we'll be growing through distributor/IFA fraternity and the genesis comes from the company's parent organization, LIC which is having a very strong tied agency-model in place," Kumar said.

Press Trust of India