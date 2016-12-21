Linde India surges over 10% on heavy volumes

The stock surged 17% to Rs 414, also its 52-week high on the BSE in intra-day trade.

The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 215,578 shares changed hands on both the exchanges so far.



Linde India, formerly BOC India, is a member of The Linde Group, registered as Linde AG, and the leading industrial gases company in India.



According to Reuters report, Linde AG, the German company that revived merger talks this month with U.S. rival Praxair Inc, has come to an agreement with its counterpart on key aspects of an all-share deal to create a $65 billion industrial gases group.



At 10:37 am; the stock was up 12% at Rs 399 on the BSE as compared to 0.21% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

