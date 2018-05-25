Liquor shares rally on good Q4 show; UBL, Radico Khaitan hit new high

Shares of companies were in focus with frontline stocks like (UBL), and rallying between 5% and 7% on the BSE after reporting good set of numbers in the fourth quarter ended March 2018 (Q4FY18).

UBL (up 7% to Rs 1,258) and (up 7% at Rs 456) have hit their respective new highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday.

In Q4FY18, UBL reported a standalone net profit of Rs 909 million against Rs 67 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company recorded a volume growth of 24% compared with industry growth of 22%.

“This growth was partly the result of a low comparative, as 2016-17 already included the effects of the highway ban. Net revenue grew 32%, primarily due to volume growth and also a favourable state mix,” UBL said in a press release.

For the financial year 2017-18 (FY18), the beer industry grew by about 7% with UBL delivering 10% volume growth. This was the first double-digit volume growth since FY 2010-11 and resulted in market share gains.

For FY2018-19, in the absence of any large regulatory market disruptions, UBL expects continued mid-single digit industry volume growth. In order to meet consumer demand, the company is planning to increase its capital expenditure towards capacity expansion by about 50%, from the current capital investment level of approximately Rs 2,000 million, it added.

too rallied 7% to Rs 3,337 on the BSE in early morning trade after the company reported a standalone net profit Rs 2,110 million in Q4FY18 against a net loss of Rs 1,042 million in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, total 9 companies so far announced their Q4FY18 results have reported a combined net profit of Rs 3,856 million against an aggregate net loss of Rs 808 million in previous year quarter.