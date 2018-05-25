Liquor shares rally on good Q4 show; UBL, Radico Khaitan hit new high

-
UBL (up 7% to Rs 1,258) and Radico Khaitan (up 7% at Rs 456) have hit their respective new highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday.
In Q4FY18, UBL reported a standalone net profit of Rs 909 million against Rs 67 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company recorded a volume growth of 24% compared with industry growth of 22%.
“This growth was partly the result of a low comparative, as Q4 2016-17 already included the effects of the highway ban. Net revenue grew 32%, primarily due to volume growth and also a favourable state mix,” UBL said in a press release.
For the financial year 2017-18 (FY18), the beer industry grew by about 7% with UBL delivering 10% volume growth. This was the first double-digit volume growth since FY 2010-11 and resulted in market share gains.
For FY2018-19, in the absence of any large regulatory market disruptions, UBL expects continued mid-single digit industry volume growth. In order to meet consumer demand, the company is planning to increase its capital expenditure towards capacity expansion by about 50%, from the current capital investment level of approximately Rs 2,000 million, it added.
United Spirits too rallied 7% to Rs 3,337 on the BSE in early morning trade after the company reported a standalone net profit Rs 2,110 million in Q4FY18 against a net loss of Rs 1,042 million in the same quarter last fiscal.
Meanwhile, total 9 liquor companies so far announced their Q4FY18 results have reported a combined net profit of Rs 3,856 million against an aggregate net loss of Rs 808 million in previous year quarter.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|UNITED BREWERIES
|1246.15
|1180.05
|5.60
|RADICO KHAITAN
|451.00
|427.30
|5.55
|PINCON SPIRIT
|18.95
|18.05
|4.99
|UNITED SPIRITS
|3265.00
|3122.05
|4.58
|TILAKNAGAR INDS.
|20.10
|19.40
|3.61
|SOM DISTILLERIES
|262.25
|254.40
|3.09
|GLOBUS SPIRITS
|132.60
|129.40
|2.47
|ASSOC.ALCOHOLS
|411.00
|404.70
|1.56
|PIONEER DISTIL.
|259.00
|257.50
|0.58
