LIVE: Markets trade higher post Tuesday's collapse, Nifty reclaims 9,850

After an over 300-point fall in yesterday and closing below the crucial 9,850 levels, benchmark indices were trading higher on Wednesday amid mixed global cues trackingSpeculations around corporate earnings, collapse of in US capped the gains while optimism around China's economy added to the sentiment.The US ended on a high note with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record high on Tuesday while Goldman Sachs Group dragged the Dow lower on lower earnings.

10:07 AM All sectoral indices were trading in green led by pharma and realty sectors.





9:32 AM ONGC fell nearly 1% on proposed merger of ONGC and HPCL. The government is likely to give the control of HPCL to ONGC, which is in agenda for the Cabinet meeting to be held later today.



HPCL, on the other hand, gained 1% in today's trade

9:28 AM ITC gains



After a 12% fall yesterday on rise in cess for tobacco products, ITC gained over 1% in today's trade on value buying. The stock has fallen over 10% in July so far.





9:22 AM Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex





9:20 AM Markets opened higher with Sensex gaining over 100 points and Nifty50 recliaming the 9,850 mark amid mixed global cues. Gains were however capped on speculations around corporate earnings and collapse of the healthcare bill in US.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,822, up 111 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 9,870, up 48 points.



In broader markets, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices gained 0.5% each

9:07 AM Sensex, Nifty trade in green in pre-open trade: SEnsex up over 100 points whilt NIfty recliams 9,850-mark





9:04 AM Top trading ideas by HDFC securities:



BUY Dr Lal Path Lab between Rs 864-840



BUY Lupin between Rs 1156-1135



9:03 AM

Top technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY Bata India for an upside target of Rs 600 at a stop loss of Rs 545

BUY Shriram City Union Finance for an upside target of Rs 2,600 at a stop loss of Rs 2,150

BUY Oil India for an upside target of Rs 310 at a stop loss of Rs 258

8:56 AM

15 companies to report Q1 results today:

Companies including Amtek Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Canara Bank, Havells India, Jubilant Industries and MindTree will announce their Q1 results today.

8:55 AM

Watch out for ONGC, HPCL





ONGC The Cabinet is likely to consider on Wednesday the sale of government's 51.11% stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) to Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) for over Rs 28,000 crore. Click here for full report

8:54 AM SGX Nifty



The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 10 points higher at 9,867 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

8:54 AM Wall Street



Wall Street had ended Tuesday mixed after a heavy dose of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.25% while the S&P 500 gained 0.06%. On the other hand, Nasdaq Composite reached a record high of 6,344.31, up 0.47%.

8:52 AM

Asian Markets



Investor sentiment has been supported by a raft of upbeat economic news out of China in Asian markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.16% in early trade at its highest since April 2015.

Australia's main index climbed 0.7%, but the strength of the yen nudged Japan's Nikkei down 0.1%.