LIVE: Markets open marginally higher, Nifty trades above 9,900

Foreign investors pumping in nearly Rs 11,000 crore in the capital in the first two weeks of this month, enthused by the trouble-free rollout of GST and stimulating Indian economy, also kept the sentiment lifted for the day.

Monsoon session of Parliament, Chinese GDP data and earnings of the 17 companies to be declared today will steer the market sentiment for the day.

9:25 AM Karnataka Bank fell 2% even after the lender reported a 10% growth in net profit in April-June quarter compared to the same period last fiscal year.

9:24 AM Geojit Financial Service says: 10k is near, and Nifty is yet to show much giddiness. It is not necessary that a psychological level should turn the trend, but some deal of volatility needs to be priced in. Favoured view expects the trend to continue aiming 10,300, but a pull back below 9,740 could change all that.

9:20 AM Wipro, ONGC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Cipla contributed the most on BSE Sensex while ITS, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's shed the most

9:16 AM ICICI SECURITIES ON FMCG COMPANIES: Post GST rollout, most companies have tweaked their MRPs and restructured trade margins, hence we believe trade disruption will continue even in July FY18, but restocking will resume by end of Q2FY18. We believe consumer companies with strong focus on direct distribution will continue to fare better than those dependent on indirect distribution

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,071, up 51 points while the broader Nigty50 index was ruling at 9,903, up 17 points.





Image via Shutterstock In broader markets, the BSE Midcap and BSE smallcap indices were up 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.

9:15 AM Benchmark indices opened marginally higher with Nifty50 above 9,900 tracking positive Asian peers after Wall Street ended at record high on Friday.



Sentiment was also lifted as investors awaitied the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament for more reforms after a successfull roll-out of GST.



9:13 AM KOTAK SECURITIES ON CYIENT: Positives are more or less priced in and the stock is fairly valued at ~11.9x FY19E EPS. We maintain REDUCE with revised target price of Rs 521 (Rs 526 earlier)

9:10 AM STOCK RECOMMENDATION: Given structural volume growth visibility (though now deferred beyond FY18), operating leverage benefits and MCX’s entrenched leadership, we assign 36x earnings multiple giving us a fair value of INR1,310 for the stock. Maintain ‘BUY’ -- Edelweiss on MCX

9:09 AM Chart check: We continue to maintain our medium term target of 9950 and then 10150 if Nifty manages to hold above 9900 level. On the lower side 9850 and 9820 are crucial support levels: Anand Rathi Research

9:07 AM 17 companies will report their results for the quarter ended June on Monday which include names like ACC, Hindustan Media Ventures, Jubilant FoodWorks, Prakash Industries, Sharda Motors Industries, Linde India Ltd among others.

9:05 AM Markets trade flat in pre-open trade: Sensex was trading at 32,033, up 12 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 9,907, up 20 points

9:02 AM Top technical calls from Prabhudas Lilladher:





BUY ACC for an upside target of Rs 1,850 keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,680.



BUY SBI for an upside target of Rs 310 keeping a stop loss of Rs 280.



8:53 AM Oil prices rose 1% boosted as US crude producers added only two rigs in the latest week and on signs of increased Chinese demand, but trading was volatile as global supply remained strong





A section of the BP Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) oil platform is seen in the North Sea, around 100 miles east of Aberdeen in Scotland, Britain

Wall Street closed higher on Friday, after data showed consumer prices were unchanged in June and retail sales fell for a second straight month, pointing to tame inflation and subdued expectations of strong economic growth in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 84.65 points, or 0.39 percent, to 21,637.74, the S&P 500 gained 11.44 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,459.27, and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.03 points, or 0.61 percent, to 6,312.47.

Asian stocks mostly rose on Monday, spurred by record high closes for the Dow and S&P 500 on bets that the Federal Reserve's policy will remain accommodative following lacklustre US data, which sent the dollar reeling to a 10-month low.

Chinese stocks fell over 2% in early trade but recouped some of the losses after data showed the economy grew at a slightly faster than expected pace of 6.9% in the second quarter thanks to robust industrial output and retail sales.

The CSI 300 was 0.7% lower, and the Shanghai Composite was down 1.1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2% on Monday. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Australian shares were 0.3% lower, while South Korea's KOSPI jumped 0.3%.

8:42 AM At 8:43 am, the Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 39 points higher at 9,943 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market