LIVE: Nifty eyes 10,000 mark as Infosys Q1 results meet expectations

edged higher on Thursday, with the major indexes up between 0.1 and 0.2%, as stocks basked in comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that the central bank's rate hikes could be gradual, given persistently low inflation despite an improving economy.

Meanwhile, Global stocks scaled record highs on Friday, with Asian equities rising for the fifth straight session, as signs the Federal Reserve will pursue a gradual rate tightening path and hopes of a strong earnings season lifted appetite for risk assets. Japan's Nikkei added 0.15%, poised for a weekly rise of 1%.

The are expected to open on a cautious note tracking quaterly numbers of information technology heavyweight TCS, which declared its results post market hours on Thursday. They will also be eyeing the first quarter results of its peer Infosys, due later in the day.

8:57 AM Infosys Q1 PAT at Rs 3,480 crore vs Rs 3,603 (QoQ), maintains FY18 sales growth guidance at 6.5% to 8.5% in CC terms

8:53 AM Oil markets dipped on Friday, pulled down by high fuel inventories and improving industry efficiency, but were still on track for a solid weekly gain. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 8 cents, or 0.2% at $48.34 per barrel, but up 3.5% for the week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $45.98 per barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.2%, but up around 4% for the week.

BS Special: Indian IT to see margin contraction in Q1FY18 due to rupee appreciation

Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Technical Research, Kotak Securities

As the market is approaching bigger psychological mark, our advice for the traders is to be quick while taking profits and investors should look at consolidating portfolios or park funds only in top companies. Technically Nifty would face resistance at 9,970 and at 10,150. On the downside, till the market is not breaking the 9,700 mark, the trend would remain strong.

8:47 AM Revenue growth for 1Q18 was in line with recent expectations while margins disappointed. Potential closure of a large deal should help tide over weak 2H but margins will still decline YoY for FY18E due to the poor start. TCS maintains leadership in digital in our view, but is captured in valuation premium vs peers. We cut estimates and price target to Hold and prefer Infosys (Buy), which provides better valuation support and has an upcoming capital return program: Jefferies on TCS results

8:45 AM We cut our FY18/19E EPS by 3%/4% to factor in lower profitability in our estimates. We continue to prefer players with growth acceleration such as Mphasis, Mindtree and L&T Infotech: Emkay Global on TCS results

8:44 AM Q1FY18 performance was better on revenue front, driven by strong volume growth of 3.5% qoq. The growth in focus geographies was encouraging across verticals with a cautiously optimistic approach towards Insurance and Retail: Emkay Global on TCS results

Go short on Infosys keeping a stop loss at Rs 990, says Devangshu Datta.

TCS Q1 net down 5.8% to Rs 5,950 crore on sharp rise in rupee.

8:39 AM At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 9,907, up 13 points or 0.14%.

8:38 AM Welcome to live market updates