LIVE: Nifty eyes 10,000 mark as Infosys Q1 results meet expectations
SI Reporter |
8:57 AM Infosys Q1 PAT at Rs 3,480 crore vs Rs 3,603 (QoQ), maintains FY18 sales growth guidance at 6.5% to 8.5% in CC terms
8:53 AM Oil markets dipped on Friday, pulled down by high fuel inventories and improving industry efficiency, but were still on track for a solid weekly gain. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 8 cents, or 0.2% at $48.34 per barrel, but up 3.5% for the week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $45.98 per barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.2%, but up around 4% for the week.
8:53 AM BS Special: Indian IT to see margin contraction in Q1FY18 due to rupee appreciation READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE
8:47 AM Revenue growth for 1Q18 was in line with recent expectations while margins disappointed. Potential closure of a large deal should help tide over weak 2H but margins will still decline YoY for FY18E due to the poor start. TCS maintains leadership in digital in our view, but is captured in valuation premium vs peers. We cut estimates and price target to Hold and prefer Infosys (Buy), which provides better valuation support and has an upcoming capital return program: Jefferies on TCS results
8:45 AM We cut our FY18/19E EPS by 3%/4% to factor in lower profitability in our estimates. We continue to prefer players with growth acceleration such as Mphasis, Mindtree and L&T Infotech: Emkay Global on TCS results
8:44 AM Q1FY18 performance was better on revenue front, driven by strong volume growth of 3.5% qoq. The growth in focus geographies was encouraging across verticals with a cautiously optimistic approach towards Insurance and Retail: Emkay Global on TCS results
8:44 AM Go short on Infosys keeping a stop loss at Rs 990, says Devangshu Datta. CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRADING IDEAS
8:40 AM TCS Q1 net down 5.8% to Rs 5,950 crore on sharp rise in rupee. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
8:39 AM At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 9,907, up 13 points or 0.14%.
