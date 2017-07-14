LIVE: Nifty slips in red after hitting 9,900 for 1st time ever; Infy up 1%

edged higher on Thursday, with the major indexes up between 0.1 and 0.2%, as stocks basked in comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that the central bank's rate hikes could be gradual, given persistently low inflation despite an improving economy.

Meanwhile, Global stocks scaled record highs on Friday, with Asian equities rising for the fifth straight session, as signs the Federal Reserve will pursue a gradual rate tightening path and hopes of a strong earnings season lifted appetite for risk assets. Japan's Nikkei added 0.15%, poised for a weekly rise of 1%.

The pared gains after opening at record highs after information technology heavyweight Infosys' June quarter results beat Street estimates, while TCS, which declared its results post market hours on Thursday, was the top loser on and

10:16 AM TCS reported a modest Q1FY18 on operational parameters with constant currency revenue growth of 2% QoQ. Our earnings estimates for FY18/FY19 were already lower than consensus by 3-4% but we trim our estimates modestly further by 1.9% and 1.5% for FY18 and FY19, respectively. Target price moves from Rs 2,411 to Rs 2,375. Downgrade to HOLD: ICICI Securities on TCS

10:11 AM Indian IT faces three key challenges: 1) overall outsourcing spending falling; 2) the shift towards As-a-Service and away from traditional sourcing hurting them given higher exposure to traditional spending; and 3) higher competitive intensity in the new areas from both global MNCs, smaller challengers with niche skills and higher insourcing. In such a scenario, we continue to stay cautious on both growth and margins. HCL Tech remains our only Buy, Wipro followed by TCS remain our top Reduce ideas: Nomura on Indian IT sector

10:09 AM I am encouraged by the uptick in revenue per employee for six quarters in a row, and the strong momentum in our new high growth services and software, as we accelerate our focus on innovation-led growth: Vishal Sikka, CEO, Infosys on Q1 numbers

10:06 AM We currently have a ACCUMULATE rating on Infosys with a TP of Rs 1,000. At CMP of Rs 977, stock trades at 14.7x/13.3x FY18/19E P/E. We will review our earnings estimates post conference call: Emkay Global on Infosys

10:06 AM Infosys Jun’17 quarter results are better on reported basis with a constant currency revenue growth of 2.7% qoq. Volumes were inline with a growth of 1.7% but pricing surprised positively with a realisation improvement of about 130bps in the quarter: Emkay Global on Infosys

Biocon hits 52-week high, up 10% after USFDA approves new breast cancer drug.

9:38 AM Market breadth turned negative with 843 declines against 783 advances on the BSE.

9:37 AM S&P BSE Midcap index outperfprm to gain 0.2%, while S&P BSE Smallcap index was little changed

9:24 AM Markets pare gains to slip in red; Sensex tests 32,000, Nifty below 9,900

9:23 AM Infosys (up 3%) was the top gainer post Q1 results, scaling past Rs 1,000, while TCS was the top loser slipping over 2% to Rs 2,376

9:16 AM Markets open at lifetime high; Nifty hits 9,900 mark for the first time ever

9:07 AM Sensex trades above 32,100, Nifty hits 9,900 in pre-open trade; TCS top loser

9:05 AM Infosys gains 2% to Rs 997 in pre-open trade post Q1 results

9:03 AM Infosys declares FY18 margin guidance at 23-25%

9:02 AM Infosys raises FY18 dollar sales growth to 7.1-9.1% from 6.1-8.1%

8:57 AM Infosys Q1 PAT at Rs 3,480 crore vs Rs 3,603 (QoQ), maintains FY18 sales growth guidance at 6.5% to 8.5% in CC terms

8:53 AM Oil markets dipped on Friday, pulled down by high fuel inventories and improving industry efficiency, but were still on track for a solid weekly gain. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 8 cents, or 0.2% at $48.34 per barrel, but up 3.5% for the week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $45.98 per barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.2%, but up around 4% for the week.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Technical Research, Kotak Securities

As the market is approaching bigger psychological mark, our advice for the traders is to be quick while taking profits and investors should look at consolidating portfolios or park funds only in top companies. Technically Nifty would face resistance at 9,970 and at 10,150. On the downside, till the market is not breaking the 9,700 mark, the trend would remain strong.

8:47 AM Revenue growth for 1Q18 was in line with recent expectations while margins disappointed. Potential closure of a large deal should help tide over weak 2H but margins will still decline YoY for FY18E due to the poor start. TCS maintains leadership in digital in our view, but is captured in valuation premium vs peers. We cut estimates and price target to Hold and prefer Infosys (Buy), which provides better valuation support and has an upcoming capital return program: Jefferies on TCS results

8:45 AM We cut our FY18/19E EPS by 3%/4% to factor in lower profitability in our estimates. We continue to prefer players with growth acceleration such as Mphasis, Mindtree and L&T Infotech: Emkay Global on TCS results

8:44 AM Q1FY18 performance was better on revenue front, driven by strong volume growth of 3.5% qoq. The growth in focus geographies was encouraging across verticals with a cautiously optimistic approach towards Insurance and Retail: Emkay Global on TCS results

TCS Q1 net down 5.8% to Rs 5,950 crore on sharp rise in rupee.

8:39 AM At 8:40 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 9,907, up 13 points or 0.14%.

