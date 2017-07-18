LIVE: Sensex tanks nearly 300 points in afternoon trade; Nifty FMCG down 6%
SI Reporter |
12:54 PM Five companies – Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ), ACC and Power Grid Corporation – from the Nifty50 index hit their respective all-time highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade on Tuesday.
12:50 PM Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.2% this financial year, up from 6.8% in 2016, says a World Bank report. According to the report, though the anxiety about the festering twin-balance sheet problem persists, the economy may grow at an even higher 7.5% the year after.
12:49 PM ITC tanks 15% intra-day as GST Council increases cess on cigarettes. Should you sell the stock? READ HERE
12:25 PM Extending losses for third session in a row, Nifty FMCG index fell over 6% in today's trade, dragged mainly by the index heavyweight ITC, which was down over 11%
12:23 PM Market Check:At 12:22 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,832, down 242 points while the Nifty50 was ruling at 9,857, down 58 points.
In broader markets, Both BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were a little changed.
11:47 AM Nifty Bank hits fresh record high of 24,129
11:08 AM Nifty FMCG slips over 6%, posts biggest ever intraday fall
11:01 AM The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned positive from negative. On BSE, 1,080 shares rose and 1,014 shares fell. A total of 114 shares were unchanged.
9:58 AM Nifty IT is the only sectoral index that is trading over 1% higher. TCS, Infosys and Wipro gain the most, up over 1% each.
9:49 AM ACC gained over 35 to Rs 1809 after the cement producer reported an about 33% rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
9:43 AM In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices traded flat for second session in a row.
9:32 AM Bharti Airtel was the top gainer and rose nearly 3% to Rs 429 after the telecom major said it has infused more than Rs 30,000 crore in the last two years on boosting its network infrastructure.
9:20 AM MARKETS@OPEN
At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,788, down 286 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,853, down 62 points.
9:12 AM STOCK WATCH: ITC tumbles 10% in pre-open trade
9:05 AM Buy Bharat Financial with a target price of Rs 885, says Prabhudas Lilladher. CLICK HERE FOR MORE STOCK PICKS
8:57 AM Markets on Monday: The FIIs were net buyers of stocks worth Rs 328.61 crore while the DIIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 447.4 crore
8:56 AM Crude oil futures edged higher, with US crude rising 0.2% to $46.10 per barrel and Brent crude adding 0.1% to $48.49. Crude prices had skidded about 1% on Monday as investors held out for strong indications that an OPEC-led effort to drain a glut was proving effective.
8:55 AM Results today: UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Crisil, Sundaram Finance
8:55 AM The dollar edged down 0.1% on the day to 112.53 yen, well below its nearly four-month high of 114.495 touched last week.
8:53 AM At 8:52 am, the SGX Nifty was trading at 9,912, down 32 points or 0.33%.
