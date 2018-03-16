LIVE UPDATES: Sensex slips 200 pts, TDP quits NDA govt; Global cues mixed

MARKET COMMENT Chris Wood of CLSA Equity investors should be aware that Libor rates have picked up in recent weeks resulting in a widening “Ted spread” and Libor-OIS spread. This presumably reflects primarily funding pressures created by repatriation of offshore US corporate cash. But whatever the reason, this will lead to rising costs for wholesale funding-dependent financial institutions. It remains a positive, as well as a relief, for investors in Asian and emerging markets that the US dollar is still weak. CLSA Managing Director & Equity Strategist Christopher Wood Gold policy likely to boost supply by Indian refineries The government’s proposed gold policy, being finalised after recommendations from a NITI Aayog panel, should lead to a big rise in India’s sourcing of refined gold from local refineries. Data compiled by the global gold miners’ body, World Gold Council, showed India’s total dore (unrefined gold) import was 245.7 tonnes for calendar year 2017, compared to 141.9 tonnes the previous year. READ MORE HEG hits new high; stock zooms 1245% in one year HEG hit a new high of Rs 3,148, up 4%, extending its past four days 18% rally on the BSE in otherwise weak market on Friday. The company engaged in graphite electrodes business has outperformed the market by surging 23%, as compared to 0.61% rise in the Sensex thus far in the current week. In past one year, the market value of HEG zoomed 1,245% from Rs 234, against 13% rise in the benchmark index. READ MORE Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 33,528.75 -0.47% Nifty 50 10,324.15 -0.35% S&P BSE 200 4,519.02 -0.27% Nifty 500 9,120.65 -0.15% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,430.67 0.22% S&P BSE Small-Cap 17,835.52 0.46% NEWS ALERT PSBs plan tighter lending norms for corporate loans above Rs 2.5 billion Public sector banks (PSBs) will discourage multiple banking arrangements for companies with exposure of more than Rs 2.5 billion in the banking system and will move all such loans under the consortium of banks for better monitoring. “In case of multiple banking arrangements there is no discipline. There will, preferably, be consortium lending for loans above Rs 2.5 billion,” M S Sastry, deputy managing director and chief risk officer, State Bank of India, said on Thursday. READ MORE Top losers in Nifty PSU Bank COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS() LOSS(%) VOLUME IDBI BANK 77.35 78.85 -1.50 -1.90 5038225 CANARA BANK 262.00 264.45 -2.45 -0.93 681538 ANDHRA BANK 42.65 42.95 -0.30 -0.70 787504 ST BK OF INDIA 252.50 253.70 -1.20 -0.47 911372 SYNDICATE BANK 60.95 61.20 -0.25 -0.41 178007

Among sectors, PSU Bank index rebounded, up almost 1%, led by gains in Syndicate Bank and Allahabad Bank while Metal index was the top sectoral loser, down over 1% in intra-day.

Meanwhile, India's trade deficit narrowed to $12 billion in February, its lowest in five months, amid concern that a global trade war could hit its exports because of US President Donald Trump's decision to hike import taxes on steel and aluminum.



