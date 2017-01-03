Logistics shares in focus; Gati, Snowman up over 5%

-
ALSO READUse rally to exit logistics stocks, say analysts Logistics stocks rally as govt paves way for GST bill clearance Logistics stocks trade weak ahead of vote on GST Logistics stocks trade mixed after Rajya Sabha clears GST Bill Logistics shares in focus; Gati, Transport Corporation up over 5%
-
Gati, Patel Integrated Logistics, Snowman Logistics, Transport Corporation of India, Allcargo Logistics, Sical Logistics, Gateway Distriparks and VRL Logistics were up 3%-7% as compared to 0.37% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 09:30 am.
The GST Council will meet Commerce and Industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman and representatives of information technology (IT), telecom, heavy industry, road transport, banking and insurance sectors on Tuesday to assess the implementation hurdles under the new goods and services tax regime, the Business Standard report suggests.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|PATEL INTEGRATED
|79.70
|74.60
|6.84
|GATI
|124.10
|116.25
|6.75
|SNOWMAN LOGISTIC
|54.65
|51.80
|5.50
|TRANSPORT CORP.
|154.50
|148.10
|4.32
|SICAL LOGISTICS
|211.00
|202.45
|4.22
|GATEWAY DISTR.
|256.00
|246.30
|3.94
|VRL LOGISTICS
|268.65
|259.20
|3.65
|ALLCARGO LOGIST.
|186.40
|181.30
|2.81
|CHART.LOGISTICS
|22.50
|21.95
|2.51
|CONTAINER CORPN.
|1159.50
|1147.70
|1.03
|Sensex
|26496.57
|26595.45
|-0.37
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU