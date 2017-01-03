TRENDING ON BS
Sensex turns negative, Nifty below 8,200 on muted global cues
Logistics shares in focus; Gati, Snowman up over 5%

Patel Integrated, Transport Corporation, Allcargo, Gateway Distriparks and VRL Logistics up 3%-7%

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of logistics companies were in focus and trading higher by up to 7% on the BSE in early morning trade in an otherwise weak market ahead of the GST Council meet today.

Gati, Patel Integrated Logistics, Snowman Logistics, Transport Corporation of India, Allcargo Logistics, Sical Logistics, Gateway Distriparks and VRL Logistics were up 3%-7% as compared to 0.37% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 09:30 am.


The GST Council will meet Commerce and Industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman and representatives of information technology (IT), telecom, heavy industry, road transport, banking and insurance sectors on Tuesday to assess the implementation hurdles under the new goods and services tax regime, the Business Standard report suggests.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
PATEL INTEGRATED 79.70 74.60 6.84
GATI 124.10 116.25 6.75
SNOWMAN LOGISTIC 54.65 51.80 5.50
TRANSPORT CORP. 154.50 148.10 4.32
SICAL LOGISTICS 211.00 202.45 4.22
GATEWAY DISTR. 256.00 246.30 3.94
VRL LOGISTICS 268.65 259.20 3.65
ALLCARGO LOGIST. 186.40 181.30 2.81
CHART.LOGISTICS 22.50 21.95 2.51
CONTAINER CORPN. 1159.50 1147.70 1.03
       
Sensex 26496.57 26595.45 -0.37

