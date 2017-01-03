Logistics shares in focus; Gati, Snowman up over 5%

Shares of companies were in focus and trading higher by up to 7% on the BSE in early morning trade in an otherwise weak market ahead of the Council meet today.Gati, Patel Integrated Logistics, Snowman Logistics, Transport Corporation of India, Allcargo Logistics, Sical Logistics, Gateway Distriparks and VRL were up 3%-7% as compared to 0.37% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 09:30 am.The Council will meet Commerce and Industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman and representatives of information technology (IT), telecom, heavy industry, road transport, banking and insurance sectors on Tuesday to assess the implementation hurdles under the new goods and services tax regime, the Business Standard report suggests.