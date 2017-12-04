Lupin, Glenmark Pharma hit 52-week lows

Shares of two pharmaceutical companies (Rs 810) and (Rs 550) hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market.In the past one month, the market price of fell by 23%, while of by 12% on account of negative flow from the US health regulator. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2% during the same period.On November 7, said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued a warning letter to the company against a violation of current good manufacturing practice norms at two of its manufacturing facilities in Goa and Indore.In a letter to Lupin, said inspectors during an inspection from March 27 to April 7, found significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals.“Although the warning letter will not disrupt drug supplies from the affected plants, it will dent drug approvals. There is a possibility of a delay in drug approvals for other plants as well (particularly the adjacent two units in Pithampur). Lupin’s US business is already under pressure due to competition and pricing challenges. The warning letter makes its US business (>45% sales contribution) outlook bleak,” analysts at Phillip Capital in recent report and maintain ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.was trading 1% lower at Rs 549, extending 6% decline in past four trading sessions, after the company said its Baddi unit gets seven observations from through the form 483.The Baddi unit of underwent an US FDA audit from November 6, 2017 to November 11, 2017. The Baddi unit contributes approximately 10% of the revenue of US sales. The company said it is in the midst of providing a comprehensive response to the observations and would be replying to the FDA shortly on the observations.