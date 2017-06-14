Lux Industries hits record high on stake buy by Reliance Mutual Fund

On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, had acquired 444,103 equity shares representing 1.76% stake in at price of Rs 900 per share, the BSE bulk deal data shows.



Valued Securities Private Limited had sold its entire 2.23% or 562,002 shares at an average price of Rs 901.64 per share.



The names of the other buyers were not ascertained immediately.



At 11:24 am; the stock was up 9% at Rs 985 on BSE, as compared to 0.08% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 430,395 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.



SI Reporter