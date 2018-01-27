Luxembourg third-most favoured base for foreign portfolio investors

Luxembourg has dethroned Singapore to become the third-most popular destination for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investing in Indian equities. According to December 2017 data, total assets under custody (AUC) of Luxembourg-based FPIs was Rs 2.48 trillion, against Rs 2 trillion from Singapore.

Also, the combined share of Mauritius and Singapore had gone down to 24.5 per cent in December 2017 against 28 per cent in January 2017. This shift in FPI preference comes after Indian renegotiated its double tax avoidance agreement (DTAA) with Mauritius and Singapore. ...