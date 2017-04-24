M-cap of BSE listed companies hit new high

-
The S&P BSE 500 index ended 1% higher at 12,854, surpasses its previous high of 12,809 on April 11, after the market's favored candidate, Emmanuel Macron, won the first round of the French presidential election, reducing the risk of a Brexit-like shock.
The S&P Midcap index (14,626) and S&P BSE Smallcap index (15,291) were also up nearly 1% today, closing at their respective all-time highs. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended at 29,656, 318 points away from its record closing high of 29,974 on April 5.
Thus far in the calendar year (CY) 2017, the BSE m-cap gained Rs 18.19 lakh crore or 17% from Rs 106.23 lakh crore at the end of CY 2016. The benchmark index was up 11.4% during the period.
Future Retail, Indiabulls Real Estate and Sunteck Realty from the S&P BSE 500 index have seen their market value more than doubled thus far in CY17.
Total 60 stocks include Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, GIC Housing Finance, SpiceJet, Sun TV Network, Escorts, DLF, Dewan Housing Finance, India Cements and Can Fin Homes have rallied between 50% and 96%.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|AARTI INDS.
|799.60
|810.20
|810.00
|20-Apr-17
|ADITYA BIR. NUV.
|1696.40
|1706.20
|1664.00
|09-Aug-16
|AKZO NOBEL
|2024.25
|2051.80
|2000.00
|20-Apr-17
|APL APOLLO
|1317.80
|1352.00
|1285.00
|21-Apr-17
|BHARAT ELECTRON
|182.05
|183.20
|182.95
|21-Apr-17
|CESC
|913.65
|924.00
|923.00
|21-Apr-17
|DCB BANK
|181.85
|184.80
|184.65
|18-Apr-17
|DEWAN HSG. FIN.
|417.40
|420.60
|418.35
|21-Apr-17
|DHANUKA AGRITECH
|889.10
|907.95
|888.00
|20-Apr-17
|DILIP BUILDCON
|434.25
|441.55
|419.00
|21-Apr-17
|FORTIS HEALTH.
|210.80
|213.45
|210.85
|20-Apr-17
|FUTURE RETAIL
|318.70
|324.60
|313.20
|21-Apr-17
|GAIL (INDIA)
|413.20
|414.40
|413.51
|31-Oct-14
|GODREJ PROPERT.
|476.35
|488.10
|474.50
|21-Apr-17
|GRASIM INDS
|1176.80
|1190.00
|1152.00
|20-Apr-17
|GUJ.ST.PETRONET
|198.00
|204.00
|201.00
|21-Apr-17
|H D F C
|1530.95
|1538.00
|1536.25
|03-Apr-17
|HDFC BANK
|1532.75
|1538.00
|1500.00
|21-Apr-17
|INDIABULLS HOUS.
|1006.60
|1013.20
|1001.70
|31-Mar-17
|INOX LEISURE
|301.25
|305.00
|304.85
|06-Apr-17
|ITD CEM
|184.70
|190.65
|180.60
|21-Apr-17
|KOTAK MAH. BANK
|893.00
|896.30
|896.00
|21-Apr-17
|KRBL
|435.00
|441.95
|434.10
|21-Apr-17
|L & T INFOTECH
|723.35
|728.90
|726.00
|05-Apr-17
|LAK. MACH. WORKS
|4595.75
|4746.45
|4710.00
|17-Apr-17
|LAK. VILAS BANK
|191.10
|198.00
|189.70
|21-Apr-17
|LIC HOUSING FIN.
|657.80
|660.00
|649.75
|18-Apr-17
|MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN.
|859.25
|870.00
|844.45
|21-Apr-17
|MRF
|63692.30
|63800.00
|63760.00
|21-Apr-17
|PIRAMAL ENTERP.
|2450.10
|2471.00
|2375.00
|21-Apr-17
|PNB HOUSING
|1357.20
|1365.00
|1330.90
|21-Apr-17
|PNC INFRATECH
|158.85
|160.00
|154.00
|21-Apr-17
|SHARDA CROPCHEM
|518.05
|524.90
|523.20
|05-Apr-17
|SHREE CEMENT
|18575.90
|18700.00
|18519.00
|03-Oct-16
|SUN TV NETWORK
|929.10
|950.00
|940.00
|21-Apr-17
|TIMKEN INDIA
|729.75
|732.55
|726.95
|11-Apr-17
|ULTRATECH CEM.
|4144.35
|4206.80
|4146.90
|07-Apr-17
|UPL
|792.75
|800.50
|795.00
|20-Apr-17
|VINATI ORGANICS
|840.10
|850.00
|832.00
|20-Apr-17
