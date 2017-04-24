M-cap of BSE listed companies hit new high

The total market valuation of BSE-listed companies touched a record high of Rs 124.42 lakh crore on Monday after the S&P 500 index closed at new high on positive global cues.The S&P 500 index ended 1% higher at 12,854, surpasses its previous high of 12,809 on April 11, after the market's favored candidate, Emmanuel Macron, won the first round of the French presidential election, reducing the risk of a Brexit-like shock.The S&P Midcap index (14,626) and S&P Smallcap index (15,291) were also up nearly 1% today, closing at their respective all-time highs. The benchmark S&P ended at 29,656, 318 points away from its record closing high of 29,974 on April 5.Thus far in the calendar year (CY) 2017, the m-cap gained Rs 18.19 lakh crore or 17% from Rs 106.23 lakh crore at the end of CY 2016. The benchmark index was up 11.4% during the period.Future Retail, and Sunteck Realty from the S&P 500 index have seen their market value more than doubled thus far in CY17.Total 60 stocks include Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, GIC Housing Finance, SpiceJet, Sun TV Network, Escorts, DLF, Dewan Housing Finance, India Cements and Can Fin Homes have rallied between 50% and 96%.