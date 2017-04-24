TRENDING ON BS
M-cap of BSE listed companies hit new high

The total market valuation of BSE-listed companies touched a record high of Rs 124.42 lakh crore.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The total market valuation of BSE-listed companies touched a record high of Rs 124.42 lakh crore on Monday after the S&P BSE 500 index closed at new high on positive global cues.

The S&P BSE 500 index ended 1% higher at 12,854, surpasses its previous high of 12,809 on April 11, after the market's favored candidate, Emmanuel Macron, won the first round of the French presidential election, reducing the risk of a Brexit-like shock.


The S&P Midcap index (14,626) and S&P BSE Smallcap index (15,291) were also up nearly 1% today, closing at their respective all-time highs. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended at 29,656, 318 points away from its record closing high of 29,974 on April 5.

Thus far in the calendar year (CY) 2017, the BSE m-cap gained Rs 18.19 lakh crore or 17% from Rs 106.23 lakh crore at the end of CY 2016. The benchmark index was up 11.4% during the period.

Future Retail, Indiabulls Real Estate and Sunteck Realty from the S&P BSE 500 index have seen their market value more than doubled thus far in CY17.

Total 60 stocks include Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, GIC Housing Finance, SpiceJet, Sun TV Network, Escorts, DLF, Dewan Housing Finance, India Cements and Can Fin Homes have rallied between 50% and 96%.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
AARTI INDS. 799.60 810.20 810.00 20-Apr-17
ADITYA BIR. NUV. 1696.40 1706.20 1664.00 09-Aug-16
AKZO NOBEL 2024.25 2051.80 2000.00 20-Apr-17
APL APOLLO 1317.80 1352.00 1285.00 21-Apr-17
BHARAT ELECTRON 182.05 183.20 182.95 21-Apr-17
CESC 913.65 924.00 923.00 21-Apr-17
DCB BANK 181.85 184.80 184.65 18-Apr-17
DEWAN HSG. FIN. 417.40 420.60 418.35 21-Apr-17
DHANUKA AGRITECH 889.10 907.95 888.00 20-Apr-17
DILIP BUILDCON 434.25 441.55 419.00 21-Apr-17
FORTIS HEALTH. 210.80 213.45 210.85 20-Apr-17
FUTURE RETAIL 318.70 324.60 313.20 21-Apr-17
GAIL (INDIA) 413.20 414.40 413.51 31-Oct-14
GODREJ PROPERT. 476.35 488.10 474.50 21-Apr-17
GRASIM INDS 1176.80 1190.00 1152.00 20-Apr-17
GUJ.ST.PETRONET 198.00 204.00 201.00 21-Apr-17
H D F C 1530.95 1538.00 1536.25 03-Apr-17
HDFC BANK 1532.75 1538.00 1500.00 21-Apr-17
INDIABULLS HOUS. 1006.60 1013.20 1001.70 31-Mar-17
INOX LEISURE 301.25 305.00 304.85 06-Apr-17
ITD CEM 184.70 190.65 180.60 21-Apr-17
KOTAK MAH. BANK 893.00 896.30 896.00 21-Apr-17
KRBL 435.00 441.95 434.10 21-Apr-17
L & T INFOTECH 723.35 728.90 726.00 05-Apr-17
LAK. MACH. WORKS 4595.75 4746.45 4710.00 17-Apr-17
LAK. VILAS BANK 191.10 198.00 189.70 21-Apr-17
LIC HOUSING FIN. 657.80 660.00 649.75 18-Apr-17
MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN. 859.25 870.00 844.45 21-Apr-17
MRF 63692.30 63800.00 63760.00 21-Apr-17
PIRAMAL ENTERP. 2450.10 2471.00 2375.00 21-Apr-17
PNB HOUSING 1357.20 1365.00 1330.90 21-Apr-17
PNC INFRATECH 158.85 160.00 154.00 21-Apr-17
SHARDA CROPCHEM 518.05 524.90 523.20 05-Apr-17
SHREE CEMENT 18575.90 18700.00 18519.00 03-Oct-16
SUN TV NETWORK 929.10 950.00 940.00 21-Apr-17
TIMKEN INDIA 729.75 732.55 726.95 11-Apr-17
ULTRATECH CEM. 4144.35 4206.80 4146.90 07-Apr-17
UPL 792.75 800.50 795.00 20-Apr-17
VINATI ORGANICS 840.10 850.00 832.00 20-Apr-17

