M-cap of BSE-listed firms at all-time high of Rs 125 lakh cr

Total market valuation of all companies listed on touched a lifetime peak of over Rs 125 lakh crore on Tuesday helped by strong gains in the broader market.

The 30-share surged 287 points to end at a three-week high of 29,943.24, after shuttling between 29,961.82 and 29,780.84.

Following a rise in stocks, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies soared to Rs 1,25,53,561 crore.

The m-cap of companies had surged over Rs 124 lakh crore on Monday. Investor wealth also rose by Rs 1.11 lakh crore today.

The 50-share rallied 88.65 points, or 0.96 per cent, to reach its new lifetime closing high of 9,306.60, surpassing the previous record close of 9,265.15 on April 5.

From the 30-share pack, 24 scrips ended higher.

Major gainers were M&M, Axis Bank, and Hero Moto.

Among sectoral and industry indices, telecom rose by 2.62 per cent, FMCG (1.67 per cent) and realty (1.26 per cent).

The midcap index rose by 1.06 per cent to close at 14,780.58. Intra-day, it touched its all-time high of 14,787.81.

The smallcap index gained 0.58 per cent to end at 15,379.89 after hitting a lifetime high of 15,431.44 during the day.

On BSE, 1,477 stocks advanced, while 1,446 declined and 157 remained unchanged.

As many as 293 stocks touched their 52-week high level on on Tuesday.