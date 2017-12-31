JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Commodity futures clock lowest turnover in 3 years
Business Standard

M-Cap of top 10 business groups up 46% in 2017

Anil Ambani group gains the most, followed by Adani and Mukesh Ambani

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Human Capital Index

It has been a good year for the country's top family-owned business groups. 

The combined market capitalisation of India’s top 10 business groups was up 46 per cent to ~32.5 lakh crore in 2017 much better than the 29 per cent Sensex appreciation. 

As a result, corporate India biggies got even bigger in 2017. The top 10 family-owned business groups now account for 23.1 per cent of the combined m-cap of all listed companies up from 21.8 per cent at the end of 2016. 

The biggest gainers were business groups with exposure to financial services business, metals and mining, telecom and infrastructure. Anil Ambani was the top gainer helped by the listing of Reliance Nippon Life and Reliance Home Finance and rise in share prices of Reliance Infrastructure. 

Adani group was second thanks to a surge in stock prices of Adani Transmission and Adani Ports, followed by Mukesh Ambani group as investors bid up Reliance Industries stock. Other big gainers were Bajaj, JSW and Aditya Birla groups.

M-Cap of top 10 business groups up 46% in 2017

M-Cap of top 10 business groups up 46% in 2017
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 00:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements