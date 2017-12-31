M-Cap of top 10 business groups up 46% in 2017

It has been a good year for the country's top family-owned business groups.

The combined market capitalisation of India’s top 10 business groups was up 46 per cent to ~32.5 lakh crore in 2017 much better than the 29 per cent Sensex appreciation.

As a result, corporate India biggies got even bigger in 2017. The top 10 family-owned business groups now account for 23.1 per cent of the combined m-cap of all listed companies up from 21.8 per cent at the end of 2016.

The biggest gainers were business groups with exposure to financial services business, metals and mining, telecom and infrastructure. was the top gainer helped by the listing of Reliance Nippon Life and and rise in share prices of

Adani group was second thanks to a surge in stock prices of and Adani Ports, followed by Mukesh Ambani group as investors bid up stock. Other big gainers were Bajaj, and groups.





