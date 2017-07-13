M-cap rankings: India closes gap with Canada, Germany

India emerged as the best-performing major market globally in 2017. The (m-cap) of all domestically listed firms has risen 30% (in terms) so far this year. Second-biggest growth in has been reported by France at 20.7%.

India, ninth in global rankings, is closing gap with and ranked seventh, while came eighth. At $2.02 trillion, India’s is just 4.2% less than Canada’s ($2.11 trillion) and 7.5% less than ($2.19 trillion).