M&M down 3%, Vakrangee hit new high as stocks turn ex-bonus

The board of directors of the respective companies had announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one bonus share for every share held as on record date.
These companies have fixed December 23, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of determining members who would be entitled to the bonus equity shares.
Except, Castrol India, shares of M&M, Balkrishna Industries and Vakrangee hit their respective new high after these companies announced that their respective board to consider bonus issue. These stocks had outperformed the market by gaining up to 40% against less than 3% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex till Wednesday.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|LOSS(%)
|BALKRISHNA INDS
|1212.70
|1252.85
|-3.20
|M & M
|749.00
|770.90
|-2.84
|CASTROL INDIA
|204.35
|209.55
|-2.48
|VAKRANGEE
|390.80
|380.20
|2.79
