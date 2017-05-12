Magma Fincorp hits 52-week high post Q4 results

The stock rallied 9% to Rs 138 on BSE on back of heavy volumes

hit 52-week high of Rs 138, up 9% on BSE, after the company’s assets quality improved for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17) on sequential basis.



In Q4FY17, the non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a loss of Rs 122 crore, mainly due to substantial cleanup of the old non-performing assets (NPA).



Loss on account of sale of Rs 678 crore impacted the net profit by Rs 145 crore. However, the gross and net ratios improved sharply to 6.7% and 5.6% respectively as on 31 March 2017 against 9.9% and 7.5% as on 31 December 2016, said in a statement.



The company reported improvement in its net interest margin (NIM) during current quarter to 7.6% compared to 7.5% in corresponding quarter last year.



Commenting on the company's performance, Sanjay Chamria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said, "FY17 was a defining year for Magma. We disposed off our entire hard bucket NPAs and took several initiatives to embark on a profitable, growth path in FY18.



The worst with respect to NPAs now firmly behind us. With a healthier balance sheet and a growth strategy in place, we are confident of a better performance going forward.' added Chamria.



At 1:38 pm; the stock was up 6.4% at Rs 135 on BSE as compared to 0.16% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 2.18 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far.