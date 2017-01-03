Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Oil India, HCC hit 52-week high

Balarampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar and Triveni Engineering & Industries from the sugar sector hit 52-week highs on hopes of an increase in mills' profitability, following indications of a debt recast by the Ministry of Finance.
Shares of basmati rice producers such as KRBL and LT Foods rallied by up to 15% on the BSE in intra-day trade on expectation of higher realisations despite short-term impact of demonetisation, due to lower production volume and stable global demand.
Mahanagar Gas was up nearly 4% to Rs 833 highest level since its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock rallied 6% in past two trading sessions after the company in association with Eco Fuel announced the launch of CNG fueled two-wheelers in Mumbai.
Oil India hits a fresh 52-week high of Rs 463 ahead of bonus issue. The company has fixed January 13, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 (i.e. 1 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 3 existing fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each. The stock will turn ex-bonus on January 12, 2017.
Indian Oil Corporation rallied 7% to Rs 349, also its record high on the BSE in intra-day trade. The oil marketing companies on Saturday hiked the price of subsidised cooking gas, or LPG, along with kerosene and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|ALLSEC TECH.
|391.20
|408.95
|400.00
|09-Dec-16
|BALRAMPUR CHINI
|131.05
|138.00
|138.00
|01-Aug-16
|COROMANDEL INTER
|302.00
|307.00
|302.95
|02-Jan-17
|DATAMATICS GLOB.
|141.80
|147.45
|144.45
|02-Jan-17
|DHAMPUR SUGAR
|148.70
|155.90
|154.70
|02-Jan-17
|HIND.CONSTRUCT.
|42.50
|44.80
|43.50
|14-Dec-16
|I O C L
|344.60
|348.60
|333.60
|07-Oct-16
|INDRAPRASTHA GAS
|934.25
|938.00
|927.90
|02-Jan-17
|KRBL
|312.00
|317.15
|306.30
|22-Jun-16
|KUSHAL TRADELINK
|569.50
|575.00
|570.00
|02-Jan-17
|L T FOODS
|317.35
|331.00
|319.20
|20-Jul-16
|MAHANAGAR GAS
|820.05
|833
|828
|29-Nov-16
|MMTC
|60.75
|64.25
|63.30
|02-Jan-17
|OIL INDIA
|460.10
|462.65
|461.10
|02-Jan-17
|SHARDA CROPCHEM
|481.95
|500.00
|473.90
|12-Dec-16
|SOLAR INDS.
|723.00
|783.20
|759.90
|14-Jul-16
|SONATA SOFTWARE
|201.50
|204.30
|201.40
|20-Dec-16
|SRS REAL INFRA.
|26.30
|27.80
|27.60
|07-Dec-16
|THYROCARE TECH.
|712.45
|728.00
|719.85
|14-Dec-16
|TIMKEN INDIA
|640.10
|665.00
|640.90
|21-Oct-16
|TRIVEN.ENGG.IND.
|67.65
|69.15
|68.00
|04-Jul-16
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU