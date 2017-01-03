Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Oil India, HCC hit 52-week high

TRENDING ON BS
Markets gain ahead of GST meet; broader markets outperform
SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) are among 21 stocks from the BSE500, Nifty 500 and small-cap index hitting their respective 52-week highs on Tuesday in intra-day trade.

Balarampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar and Triveni Engineering & Industries from the sugar sector hit 52-week highs on hopes of an increase in mills' profitability, following indications of a debt recast by the Ministry of Finance.


Shares of basmati rice producers such as KRBL and LT Foods  rallied by up to 15% on the BSE in intra-day trade on expectation of higher realisations despite short-term impact of demonetisation, due to lower production volume and stable global demand.

Mahanagar Gas was up nearly 4% to Rs 833 highest level since its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock rallied 6% in past two trading sessions after the company in association with Eco Fuel announced the launch of CNG fueled two-wheelers in Mumbai.

Oil India hits a fresh 52-week high of Rs 463 ahead of bonus issue. The company has fixed January 13, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 (i.e. 1 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 3 existing fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each. The stock will turn ex-bonus on January 12, 2017.

Indian Oil Corporation rallied 7% to Rs 349, also its record high on the BSE in intra-day trade. The oil marketing companies on Saturday hiked the price of subsidised cooking gas, or LPG, along with kerosene and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ALLSEC TECH. 391.20 408.95 400.00 09-Dec-16
BALRAMPUR CHINI 131.05 138.00 138.00 01-Aug-16
COROMANDEL INTER 302.00 307.00 302.95 02-Jan-17
DATAMATICS GLOB. 141.80 147.45 144.45 02-Jan-17
DHAMPUR SUGAR 148.70 155.90 154.70 02-Jan-17
HIND.CONSTRUCT. 42.50 44.80 43.50 14-Dec-16
I O C L 344.60 348.60 333.60 07-Oct-16
INDRAPRASTHA GAS 934.25 938.00 927.90 02-Jan-17
KRBL 312.00 317.15 306.30 22-Jun-16
KUSHAL TRADELINK 569.50 575.00 570.00 02-Jan-17
L T FOODS 317.35 331.00 319.20 20-Jul-16
MAHANAGAR GAS 820.05 833 828 29-Nov-16
MMTC 60.75 64.25 63.30 02-Jan-17
OIL INDIA 460.10 462.65 461.10 02-Jan-17
SHARDA CROPCHEM 481.95 500.00 473.90 12-Dec-16
SOLAR INDS. 723.00 783.20 759.90 14-Jul-16
SONATA SOFTWARE 201.50 204.30 201.40 20-Dec-16
SRS REAL INFRA. 26.30 27.80 27.60 07-Dec-16
THYROCARE TECH. 712.45 728.00 719.85 14-Dec-16
TIMKEN INDIA 640.10 665.00 640.90 21-Oct-16
TRIVEN.ENGG.IND. 67.65 69.15 68.00 04-Jul-16

