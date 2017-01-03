Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Oil India, HCC hit 52-week high

Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Oil India, and Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) are among 21 stocks from the BSE500, Nifty 500 and small-cap index hitting their respective on Tuesday in intra-day trade.Balarampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar and Triveni Engineering & Industries from the sugar sector hit on hopes of an increase in mills' profitability, following indications of a debt recast by the Ministry of Finance.Shares of basmati rice producers such as KRBL and LT Foods rallied by up to 15% on the BSE in intra-day trade on expectation of higher realisations despite short-term impact of demonetisation, due to lower production volume and stable global demand.was up nearly 4% to Rs 833 highest level since its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock rallied 6% in past two trading sessions after the company in association with Eco Fuel announced the launch of CNG fueled two-wheelers in Mumbai.hits a fresh 52-week high of Rs 463 ahead of bonus issue. The company has fixed January 13, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 (i.e. 1 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 3 existing fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each. The stock will turn ex-bonus on January 12, 2017.rallied 7% to Rs 349, also its record high on the BSE in intra-day trade. The oil marketing companies on Saturday hiked the price of subsidised cooking gas, or LPG, along with kerosene and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).