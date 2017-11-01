JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets gain over 6% in October, log best month since March 2016
Business Standard

Mahindra Logistics IPO subscribed 48% on Day 1

The retail portion was subscribed 76%, while that of institutional investors subscribed 35%

BS Reporter 

IPO

The Rs 800-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mahindra Logistics garnered a subscription of 48 per cent on Tuesday, first day of the issue. 

The retail portion was subscribed 76 per cent, while that of institutional investors subscribed 35 per cent. The high net worth individual segment was subscribed three per cent. 

On Monday, Mahindra Logistics had allotted 57.6 million shares to anchor investors at Rs 429 apiece, amounting to Rs 247 crore. The price band for the maiden offer is fixed at Rs 425-429 per share. 

Parent Mahindra & Mahindra is selling 19.3 million shares of Mahindra Logistics through the IPO.

First Published: Wed, November 01 2017. 01:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements