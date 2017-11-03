JUST IN
Business Standard

Mahindra Logistics IPO subscribed 7.6 times

The institutional portion was subscribed 15.6 times

BS Reporter 

The Rs 830-crore initial public offering of Mahindra Logistics garnered a subscription of 7.6 times on Thursday, the last day of the IPO. 

Mahindra Logistics operates as a third-party logistics services provider. The institutional portion was subscribed 15.6 times, while that of high net worth individual was subscribed 2.1 times.


First Published: Fri, November 03 2017. 00:32 IST

