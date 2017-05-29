Many mid-and small-caps in euphoric zone, poised for correction: Singhania

After a sharp rally in 2017, the markets are now banking on a normal monsoon. Any disappointment on this can be a negative, says SUNIL SINGHANIA, chief investment officer – equity investments at Reliance Mutual Fund, in a conversation with Puneet Wadhwa. Excerpts: Are markets factoring in the likely disruption to the economy and earnings from the goods and services tax (GST) implementation? The GST rates are more or less in line with expectations. The government has ensured minimum deviation from the existing rates. In every country where GST has been implemented, ...