Many more Indians flock to MFs

The past three years have been phenomenal for the mutual fund (MF) sector. The equity segment, in particular, has seen almost unprecedented growth. Assets under management are now more than the Rs 5 lakh crore-mark; since the start of 2014, a little over 10 million accounts have been added in the equity category. After slipping to 29 million after the Lehman crisis, the investor base has steadily been rising over the past three years to 39.6 mn as of end-January 2017.

Since May 2014, when the Narendra Modi government took charge, monthly net inflow in equity schemes have never turned negative, except on one occasion, in March 2016. That was mainly due to unexpectedly higher redemption by investors, though gross sales remained healthy, meaning fresh money continued to come in. Total net inflow (net of outflow) during this period has been a whopping Rs 2 lakh crore — over Rs 5,000 crore in average monthly inflow.

Noteworthy is the burgeoning size of (SIPs). Last month, flow through SIPs crossed Rs 4,000 crore, huge on an annual basis.