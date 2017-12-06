MARKETS LIVE: Key things to track before trading begins on Dalal Street

The benchmark indices are expected to open lower tracking negative trend seen in Asian markets, which were pressured by losses on Wall Street as the technology sector stuttered yet again after a brief rebound.

Back home, investors may stay on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome due later in the day during market hours.

The central bank looks set to keep its policy rate on hold on Wednesday, after inflation accelerated to a seven-month high and stronger economic growth reduced the need for monetary stimulus.

All but two of 54 analysts in a Reuters Poll said the repo rate would be left at 6% the lowest since November 2010.

In August, the RBI made its only cut in 2017, of 25 basis points, and in October, it held.