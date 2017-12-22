Market cap of BSE listed firms hits new high; crosses Rs 150 lakh crore

Investor wealth of BSE-listed firms, measured by m-cap, stood at Rs 150.85 lakh crore at 10:38 AM; the BSE data shows.
Thus far in the calendar year 2017 (CY17), the total m-cap of BSE-listed companies increased by Rs 44.46 lakh crore from Rs 106.23 lakh crore as on December 30, 2016. This includes newly listed companies through initial public offers (IPO).
Currently, there are 29 stocks in a club of companies with m-cap of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The current market rally, which has seen benchmark indices gain about 27% in a year, has added six companies to the coveted club. UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Asian Paints, Power Grid Corporation and Bajaj Finance were added in the list.
Top 10 companies - Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and Vedanta – have contributed nearly one-fourth or Rs 10.54 lakh crore of the total m-cap gain.
|Price on BSE in Rs
|Company
|30/12/2016
|Latest*
|% chg
|Vakrangee
|136.60
|394.60
|188.9
|Titan Company
|325.75
|864.20
|165.3
|Tata Global
|122.05
|301.70
|147.2
|DLF
|111.35
|245.90
|120.8
|TVS Motor Co.
|360.65
|780.05
|116.3
|Bajaj Fin.
|839.25
|1763.10
|110.1
|Crompton Gr. Con
|145.45
|273.00
|87.7
|Bajaj Finserv
|2894.15
|5385.95
|86.1
|Indiabulls Hous.
|650.45
|1195.00
|83.7
|Maruti Suzuki
|5323.00
|9750.60
|83.2
|Tata Steel
|391.10
|714.00
|82.6
|Piramal Enterp.
|1621.05
|2909.55
|79.5
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|270.05
|477.00
|76.6
|Bharti Airtel
|305.35
|535.60
|75.4
|Motherson Sumi
|217.17
|375.35
|72.8
|Hindalco Inds.
|155.05
|265.00
|70.9
|Reliance Inds.
|540.05
|920.90
|70.5
|Shriram Trans.
|853.55
|1442.10
|69.0
|Britannia Inds.
|2882.20
|4755.00
|65.0
|Hind. Unilever
|826.30
|1352.75
|63.7
|JSW Steel
|162.46
|264.95
|63.1
|Federal Bank
|66.90
|108.70
|62.5
|Grasim Inds
|704.84
|1137.90
|61.4
|Bharat Forge
|453.10
|730.70
|61.3
|Havells India
|342.80
|552.50
|61.2
|Bajaj Holdings
|1827.60
|2940.05
|60.9
|Pidilite Inds.
|590.10
|923.00
|56.4
|HDFC Bank
|1204.20
|1869.45
|55.2
|GAIL (India)
|328.46
|505.15
|53.8
|Container Corpn.
|890.16
|1353.10
|52.0
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|115.60
|175.70
|52.0
|Adani Ports
|268.10
|406.50
|51.6
|Latest : Last traded price on BSE at 10:56 AM.
|Stocks gain an over 50% from BSE100 index
