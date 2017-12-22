JUST IN
Adani, ADAG Group stocks in focus; Adani Transmission hits record high
Business Standard

Market cap of BSE listed firms hits new high; crosses Rs 150 lakh crore

Investor wealth of BSE-listed firms, measured by m-cap, stood at Rs 150.85 lakh crore at 10:38 AM; the BSE data shows.

Deepak Korgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

The total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies touched a new high, crossing Rs 150 lakh crore mark on Thursday after a strong rally in the stocks of auto, banking and capital goods sector.

Investor wealth of BSE-listed firms, measured by m-cap, stood at Rs 150.85 lakh crore at 10:38 AM; the BSE data shows.

Thus far in the calendar year 2017 (CY17), the total m-cap of BSE-listed companies increased by Rs 44.46 lakh crore from Rs 106.23 lakh crore as on December 30, 2016. This includes newly listed companies through initial public offers (IPO).

Currently, there are 29 stocks in a club of companies with m-cap of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The current market rally, which has seen benchmark indices gain about 27% in a year, has added six companies to the coveted club. UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Asian Paints, Power Grid Corporation and Bajaj Finance were added in the list.

Top 10 companies - Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and Vedanta – have contributed nearly one-fourth or Rs 10.54 lakh crore of the total m-cap gain.

  Price on BSE in Rs
Company 30/12/2016 Latest* % chg
Vakrangee 136.60 394.60 188.9
Titan Company 325.75 864.20 165.3
Tata Global 122.05 301.70 147.2
DLF 111.35 245.90 120.8
TVS Motor Co. 360.65 780.05 116.3
Bajaj Fin. 839.25 1763.10 110.1
Crompton Gr. Con 145.45 273.00 87.7
Bajaj Finserv 2894.15 5385.95 86.1
Indiabulls Hous. 650.45 1195.00 83.7
Maruti Suzuki 5323.00 9750.60 83.2
Tata Steel 391.10 714.00 82.6
Piramal Enterp. 1621.05 2909.55 79.5
M & M Fin. Serv. 270.05 477.00 76.6
Bharti Airtel 305.35 535.60 75.4
Motherson Sumi 217.17 375.35 72.8
Hindalco Inds. 155.05 265.00 70.9
Reliance Inds. 540.05 920.90 70.5
Shriram Trans. 853.55 1442.10 69.0
Britannia Inds. 2882.20 4755.00 65.0
Hind. Unilever 826.30 1352.75 63.7
JSW Steel 162.46 264.95 63.1
Federal Bank 66.90 108.70 62.5
Grasim Inds 704.84 1137.90 61.4
Bharat Forge 453.10 730.70 61.3
Havells India 342.80 552.50 61.2
Bajaj Holdings 1827.60 2940.05 60.9
Pidilite Inds. 590.10 923.00 56.4
HDFC Bank 1204.20 1869.45 55.2
GAIL (India) 328.46 505.15 53.8
Container Corpn. 890.16 1353.10 52.0
Punjab Natl.Bank 115.60 175.70 52.0
Adani Ports 268.10 406.50 51.6
       
Latest : Last traded price on BSE at 10:56 AM.
Stocks gain an over 50% from BSE100 index

First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 11:08 IST

