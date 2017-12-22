Market cap of BSE listed firms hits new high; crosses Rs 150 lakh crore

The total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies touched a new high, crossing Rs 150 lakh crore mark on Thursday after a strong rally in the stocks of auto, banking and capital goods sector.Investor wealth of BSE-listed firms, measured by m-cap, stood at Rs 150.85 lakh crore at 10:38 AM; the BSE data shows.Thus far in the calendar year 2017 (CY17), the total m-cap of BSE-listed companies increased by Rs 44.46 lakh crore from Rs 106.23 lakh crore as on December 30, 2016. This includes newly listed companies through initial public offers (IPO).Currently, there are 29 stocks in a club of companies with m-cap of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The current market rally, which has seen benchmark indices gain about 27% in a year, has added six companies to the coveted club. UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Asian Paints, Power Grid Corporation and were added in the list.Top 10 companies - Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Vedanta – have contributed nearly one-fourth or Rs 10.54 lakh crore of the total m-cap gain.