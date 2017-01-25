Market ends Jan expiry higher; Nifty above 8,600 for 1st time since Nov 1

The market has seemingly recovered from the demonetisation gloom with Nifty50 ending above its crucial 8,600-mark for the first time since November 01. The positive rollovers to February series contributed to the gains.

The S&P BSE settled at 27,708, up 332 points, while the Nifty50 closed at 8,602, up 128 points.

Broader market underperformed the headline indices with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap rising 0.9% each.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, remained positive. On the BSE, 1,507 shares rose and 1,240 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.



"The positive momentum continued on the last day of the expiry. The rallied by over 5% in the entire January series and has recovered by 700 points from its lows of 7,900. As per provisional data, the rollovers to February series came in around 63%," said Chandan Taparia, Derivatives Analyst - Equity Research at Anand Rathi.



Sectors and stocks

Financials contributed to a majority of the gains on the indices, led by Bharat Financial Inclusion (up 10% at Rs 745), Capital Trust (up 9% at Rs 488) and Muthoot Finance (up 8.3% at Rs 323)

was the top gainer on and rose 3.7% at Rs 1,329.

Biocon rose as much as 5.21% to its highest since January 12 after posting a 65% jump in third-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday. The scrip settled at Rs 1,023, up 2.5%.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electronics rallied 8% to Rs 185 in intraday trade after the company reported a healthy 39% year on year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit at Rs 57 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 (Q3FY17) on back of strong operational performance. The stocks closed 1.2% higher at Rs 64.

Among decliners, Wipro lost 1.7% to Rs 473 ahead of its quarterly earnings.

shed over 4% in intraday deals after the company on Tuesday reported its lowest profit in four years.

Global markets

World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that US President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.

Spanish bank Santander was among the big gainers in Europe, its 4% rise in 2016 net profit giving its share price a similar boost and leading the continent-wide rally in bank stocks.

MSCI's global share index rose 0.2% to 433.59 points, its highest since June 2015, after two of Wall Street's main indices reached fresh peaks overnight.

Europe's index of 300 leading shares and Germany's DAX both rose 1% and Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.7%.

Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.4%, buoyed by data showing the country's exports rose for the first time in 15 months in December, a positive sign for the economy even as talk of US protectionism looms over the outlook.

US futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street.



(With inputs from Reuters)