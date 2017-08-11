Market falls 4% in 7 sessions: Is it a good time to buy?





Also Read: Three reasons why market tanked over 4% from lifetime highs in 7 sessions The recent fall has been triggered by rising geopolitical tension across the globe – one, between and on the Doklam standoff, and two the developments with and the United States. That apart, Sebi’s order to ban trade in 331 suspected also dented sentiment, as did sub-par second quarter results of select companies.





Also Read: Why rupee is unlikely to hit 60 levels against the US dollar Given the developments, analysts say there could be more pain in store for the that have recently taken cognizance of the developing Though they do not wish to predict how deep and long this correction could last, experts do caution that the fall is beyond anyone’s control as it is driven by geopolitical reasons.

“Global events that are beyond market control have triggered the recently fall. If there is more action over the weekend, the will continue to fall in the coming week as well. A lot depends on the geopolitical front and to that extent predicting the road ahead for specific index levels is risky,” says Jayant Manglik, president - retail distribution at





Also Read: Village near Doklam evacuated, India thickens Sikkim-Tibet border presence Since its recent high on August 2, investor wealth as measured by market-capitalisation (market-cap) of the 50 companies till August 10 has dipped by over Rs 1,47,600 crore, ACE Equity data show.

Among individual Nifty50 stocks, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Indian Oil (IOCL) have been the top losers in this period that have slipped 4% - 11%. On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power and Aurobindo Pharma have rallied 6% - 18% in this time period, ACE Equity data show.

So, should you use this market correction to buy?

Experts don’t think so.

Manglik, for instance, does believe that though the fall will present an opportunity to buy, but buying in the middle of a storm is not advisable. Investors should wait on the side-lines before making a fresh investment, he says.

Others such as Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at prefers a staggered investment. “Invest 20% of the investible corpus now and then invest more it if the market falls further,” he says.

From a long-term perspective, however, analysts do remain bullish on the despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions and high valuations. Fundamental transitions and lining-up cyclical drivers will raise the valuation framework till the gains actually play through, they feel. That could be in the next three years and the market is likely to trade at a 0 – 25% premium to average multiples of 16-20x PE.

“Valuations will mean revert, but only once growth (economy and earnings) and returns (RoCE, RoE) settle higher, and interest rates settle lower. Till then, will trade high. We see the market at 11,100 in June 2018—at 19x 1-year forward—higher-end of the 16-20x market range we forecast over three years,” writes Aditya Narain, head of research for institutional equities at in a co-authored report with Prateek Parekh and Akshay Gattani.

Their overweight sectors include banks & financials, consumer discretionary/durables, cement & construction.