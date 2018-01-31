MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower ahead of Union Budget 2018

Market check S&P BSE Sensex 35,927.60 -0.29% Nifty 50 11,031.35 -0.17% S&P BSE 200 4,819.91 -0.26% Nifty 500 9,724.85 -0.19% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 17,484.92 -0.61% S&P BSE Small-Cap 18,886.59 0.07% Jubilant Life gains on ANDA approval for generic drug Jubilant Life Sciences was up 3.4% at Rs 961, extending its 3% gain in past two days on BSE, after the company announced that it has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval for Clonidine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets. “Jubilant Pharma, a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) final approval for Clonidine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 0.1 mg, the generic version of Kapvay® of Concordia,” Jubilant Life Sciences said in a press release. READ MORE 60 stocks that doubled your money since Budget 2017; HEG up 1500% As the markets prepare for Budget 2018, as many as 60 stocks from BSE 500 have doubled investor’s money since the presentation of the last budget on February 1, 2017. HEG Limited tops this list with a stellar rise of over 1,500%, followed by Indiabulls Ventures that appreciated 1137%. Rain Industries, Venky’s India, Bombay Dyeing, Dilip Buildcon, Vakrangee, NIIT Technologies, Astral Poly Technik and Escorts are some of the other stocks that have gained over 100% during this period, ACE Equity data show. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex gained around 30%. READ MORE Jubilant Life gains on ANDA approval for generic drug Jubilant Life Sciences was up 3.4% at Rs 961, extending its 3% gain in past two days on BSE, after the company announced that it has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval for Clonidine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets. “Jubilant Pharma, a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) final approval for Clonidine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 0.1 mg, the generic version of Kapvay® of Concordia,” Jubilant Life Sciences said in a press release. READ MORE Hedging gets pricey for sky-high Indian stocks before Budget 2018 Investors in Indian shares are growing increasingly anxious after a stellar rally. The India VIX Index, which measures the cost of NSE Nifty 50 Index options, has risen the most since September 2016 in January, climbing in tandem with the equity gauge. While the trend has been similar in the US and other Asian markets, it’s especially pronounced in India, where five straight weeks of simultaneous gains marked a record. READ MORE Telcos commit Rs 740-bn investment into infrastructure to curb call drops As the problem of call drops continue to irk consumers, mobile operators have committed to invest over Rs 740 billion for upgrading the existing infrastructure and also expand the network capacity. As per Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan, Reliance Jio has committed to invest Rs 500 billion to install 100,000 towers in the coming fiscal whereas Bharti Airtel, which has invested Rs 160 billion on infrastructure and will be spending an additional Rs 240 billion on the network. READ MORE

Benchmark indices and were trading in red as investors remain cautious ahead of the Union Budget 2018, to be presented by Finance Minister on Thursday, as the government aims to woo back rural voters and small businesses ahead of state elections.

Globally, eased, pulling further back from record highs, as the recent rise in global bond yields weighed on equities.

Wall Street, which has recently hit a succession of record peaks, has led a global equities rally over the past year thanks to strong world growth fuelling higher and stock valuations.

But the recent surge in US long-term bond yields to near four-year highs have poured cold water on the rally.