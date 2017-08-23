MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty reclaims 9800 on positive global cues

Meanwhile, BSE will delist 200 firms from its platform with effect from today. Among these, stocks of 117 companies had remained suspended for more than 10 years. The scrip of remaining 28 companies had also remained suspended for more than 10 years, and were "under liquidation" too.

Back home, co-founder N R Narayana Murthy would be holding an investors’ call later in the day to explain his stand on the public battle with the board and the management that led to the resignation of its first non-founder chief executive Vishal Sikka.

The benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday tracking positive global cues after each of the three major indices on posted their best one-day percentage gains in over a week ahead of the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole on Friday.

9:19 AM Broader markets



The BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices outperformed adding 0.6% each.

9:18 AM Markets at open



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,414, up 122 points, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 9,810, up 45 points.

9:10 AM

Currency check

The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after getting a boost the previous day as investors adjusted positions ahead of a global central bankers' conference later this week.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, edged up 0.1% to 93.605, adding to its 0.5% gain from the previous day.

9:08 AM

Murthy takes battle to investors today

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy has begun reaching out to investors in a bid to explain his stand on the public battle with the Infosys board and the management that led to the resignation of its first non-founder chief executive Vishal Sikka.

He would be holding an investors’ call later in the evening to explain why the values of the company he built have been diluted and how that is bad for Infosys in the long run. READ FULL REPORT HERE

9:04 AM

BSE to delist 200 companies today

Stock exchange major BSE will delist 200 firms from its platform with effect from today.

According to the BSE, stocks of 117 companies that have remained suspended for more than 10 years would be "delisted from the platforms of the exchange" with effect from August 23, 2017. Besides, the scrip of 28 companies that have remained suspended for more than 10 years and are "under liquidation" would also be delisted from August 23, 2017.

9:02 AM Pre-open trade



The S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,365, up 73 points, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 9,814, up 49 points.

9:00 AM

Stocks in news

8:57 AM

Technical calls by Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a target of Rs 1,200

Buy Aptech with a target of Rs 280

8:55 AM

Today's picks by Devangshu Datta

8:53 AM

Nifty outlook and technical calls by HDFC Securities

Hold longs with a stop loss of 9,685 on Nifty

Buy Radico Khaitan and Future Consumer

8:49 AM

Asian markets



Asian stocks edged higher on Wednesday to extend a global rally spurred by gains for tech shares on Wall Street and miners in Europe, while the dollar was buoyant against the euro and yen ahead of a meeting of central bankers later in the week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%. Australian stocks added 0.3% and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8%, lifted as the dollar strengthened against the yen.

8:40 AM

Wall Street on Tuesday

US stocks ended up on Tuesday, with each of the three major indexes posting their best one-day percentage gains in over a week, as lawmakers' comments on tax reform and the debt ceiling boosted investor optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.14 points, or 0.9% to 21,899.89, the S&P 500 gained 24.14 points, or 0.99% to 2,452.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.35 points, or 1.36% to 6,297.48.

8:39 AM

Singapore Nifty

At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty, Nifty futures being traded on Singapore Stock Exchange, was trading at 9,812, up 24 points.

