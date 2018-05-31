MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher ahead of May F&O expiry; GDP data eyed

Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at open At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,048, up 142 points while the broader Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,672, up 58 points MUST READ Nifty: Downside support at 10,420, well above 200-Day Moving Average The Nifty is uncertainly poised but the background signals seem to be negative. The hung Karnataka assembly results were not to the market’s taste and the BJP’s failure to put together a government triggered bearish sentiment. After that, geopolitics has taken over, with higher crude prices and a political crisis in Italy, causing a correction. The Nifty has now etched out a sequence of falling tops though support has held well above the index's 200 Day Moving Average. READ MORE Markets at Pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,040.64 +134.53 +0.39 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,146.13 +38.54 +0.35 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,034.76 +40.44 +0.12 S&P BSE 100 10,977.95 +34.25 +0.31 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,556.66 +7.96 +0.22 Stock ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher: BUY GODREJ INDUSTRIES CMP: Rs 580.55 TARGET: Rs 635 STOP LOSS: Rs 550 The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart with intraday low taking support at the previous low made at around 525 levels and currently has showed a pullback to move past the 34 WMA moving average levels to signify potential and strength to rise still further in the coming days. The RSI has recently indicated a trend reversal and has signaled a buy and with positive bias maintained and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 635 keeping a stop loss of 550. Click here for more Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher: Nifty has indicated a lower top formation in the daily chart but still clarity of directional movement of indices is still not maintained. With F&O segment expiry just around the corner, we anticipate volatility in the indices. BankNifty has got a support at around 26,000 levels while Nifty has got strong base at 10,520-10,540 levels. However, the support for the day is seen at 10,550 while resistance is seen at 10,670.

Benchmark indices opened higher following Asian stocks that rebounded from a two-month trough on Thursday, ahead of F&O expiry for the month of May

Investors will also focus on data to be released later in the day today.

India is likely to retain the position of world’s fastest growing major economy in the January-March quarter, surpassing China’s growth of 6.8 per cent, driven by gains in manufacturing and consumer spending.

The median in a Reuters poll on the latest quarter’s annual growth was 7.3 per cent, the best pace since July-September 2016.

Forecasts for January-March range from 6.9 to 7.7 per cent.

Global Markets

The euro enjoyed a respite after sinking to its lowest in 10 months as political turmoil in Italy that had roiled global financial showed signs of easing.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.56 per cent after slumping to its weakest since the start of April on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI added 0.6 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.5 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 per cent after data showed China's factory growth in May accelerated strongly and well above forecasts to an eight-month high.

Overnight, the Dow rose 1.25 per cent and the S&P 500 climbed 1.27 per cent.



