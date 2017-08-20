'Market rally shifting from being liquidity-driven to earnings-driven'

John Praveen, managing director and chief investment strategist at Pramerica International Investments, tells Vishal Chhabria the recent stock market correction is due to high valuations, strong year-to-date market gains, geopolitical tension and profit-booking by investors. However, the trend remains positive. Edited excerpts: Markets globally have corrected recently. Do you see a further decline? Global stock markets sold off in early August amidst heightened geopolitical tension between the US and North Korea. Additionally, US President Trump’s political ...