Market tracker: Buy Motherson Sumi, Hero MotoCorp and Power Finance

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY

CMP: Rs 470.05

TARGET: Rs 500

STOP LOSS: Rs 450

The stock has been in a good rally and recently from the peak level of around Rs 493, it gave a small correction and from the low of Rs 458, it has now made a positive candle formation. We now anticipate the stock to move again still further to move past the previous peak of Rs 493. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 500 keeping a stop loss of Rs 450.

BUY HERO MOTOCORP

CMP: Rs 3695.20

TARGET: Rs 3880

STOP LOSS: Rs 3560

The stock has made a dip from the peak level of around Rs 3,850 to Rs 3,640 and has now indicated a reversal in the RSI pattern. A positive candle pattern is visible and we anticipate the stock to move further on the upward direction to scale around Rs 3,880 in the coming days. With improving volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 3,880 keeping a stop loss of Rs 3,560.

BUY

CMP: Rs 121.90

TARGET: Rs 140

STOP LOSS: Rs 112

The stock has given a decent correction from the high level of Rs 169 to Rs 122 and now after a second dip, it has made a recovery in the hourly chart. We anticipate the stock to recover further and reach the level of Rs 138. With good volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 140 keeping a stop loss of Rs 112.

