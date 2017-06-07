Market tracker: Three stocks to buy today

Here are three from Prabhudas Lilladher:



BUY

CMP: 151.15

TARGET : 160

STOP LOSS : 145

The stock has made a bottom at around 140 levels and has now closed above the significant moving average of 34 WMA. The RSI being positive is on the rise along with the MACD reversing its trend on the positive side. We recommend this stock for a buy keeping a stop loss of 145 for an upside target of 160 level.

BUY

CMP: 259.35

TARGET : 274

STOP LOSS : 254

The stock has made a decent upward move and has given a breakout above the previous peak of 254.25 level with good volume participation. We anticipate further upward momentum in this stock to scale the levels around 274. With RSI and MACD indicator positive and on the rise, we recommend this stock for a Buy for an upside target around 274 levels keeping a stop loss o f 254.

BUY

CMP: 1027.05

TARGET : 1065

STOP LOSS : 1000

The stock has maintained its levels above the significant moving average of 34 WMA and downside also has a good support at around 975 levels. The RSI has reversed its trend to signal a buy and also MACD in the buy mode is on the rise. With decent volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1065 keeping a stop loss of 1000.

All figures in Rs

The authour is Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.