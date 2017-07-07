Market tracker: Top trading ideas for today's session

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY Corporation

CMP: Rs 125.45

TARGET: Rs 145

STOP LOSS: Rs 118

The stock has given a steep correction right from Rs 168 to Rs 117 and has now been in consolidation for some time at around Rs 120. The RSI is gradually on the rise and gathering potential for an up move. The volume has been quite decent and with other favorable indicators, we anticipate the stock to run further upward till Rs 140 -145 levels. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 145 keeping a stop loss of Rs 118.

BUY

CMP: Rs 395.85

TARGET: Rs 435

STOP LOSS: Rs 370

The stock has been taking support at around Rs 370 in the past two months and now it has shown a breakout movement above the previous peak of Rs 398. The volume participation has been tremendous in the past few days and the RSI has been on the rise and with the MACD giving a trend reversal, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 435 keeping a stop loss of Rs 370.

BUY

CMP: Rs 177.15

TARGET: Rs 205

STOP LOSS: Rs 165

The stock has been in correction from the levels of Rs 223 and now it has consolidated at around Rs 168 for quite some time. The stock has indicated a bullish candle pattern in the daily chart and with the RSI indicator rising above its moving average, there is a strong potentiality to rise further. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 205 keeping a stop loss of Rs 165.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.