Market valuation races ahead of growth

Lower-than-expected growth of the economy during the April-June quarter has widened the differential with equity valuations to an all-time high. The benchmark Nifty 50 index is trading at 23.1 times its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, which is over four times economic growth in terms of gross value added (GVA) of 5.6 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year. This level has never been tested, not even during the bull market prior to 2008 Lehman crisis. The current valuation is nearly 60 per cent higher than the long-term median P/E to economic ...