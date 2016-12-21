Equity MFs stick to their top 10 bets in 2016

The top 10 stock preferences of India’s equity fund managers have remained the same over the past one year despite volatility. The investment stood at Rs 1 lakh crore in November, compared to around Rs 94,200 crore at the end of last year.

However, the firms in question shifted places. For instance, at the start of the year, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank were the top five picks. After the latest allegations of financial improprieties by its employees, Axis Bank lost its place in the top five, while slipped to fifth place from fourth.



Further, India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), went up to fourth place from sixth. IT major lost its second position to ICICI Bank.

“There have been phases of uncertainty. During such times, it’s not advisable to look beyond a certain set of companies as part of your core portfolio,” said the chief investment officer (CIO) of a mid-sized fund house.

Other fund managers are of the same view. "The IT sector had a poor outlook. We did not have many from it in our core portfolio. is the only representative from the sector. Despite tough times we chose not to liquidate because we expect a re-rating of the firm. If the stock has come one notch down among the top holdings, it is because of the fall in Infosys' share prices,” the equity head of a foreign mutual fund house said. Sun Pharmaceuticals, among the worst-hit pharma stocks due to regulatory pressure, was up on the fund managers’ list. The counter jumped from 10th position a year ago to seventh while the allocation of increased to 1.67 per cent from 1.31 per cent.

The shares of Axis Bank were sold the most among the banking stocks during most of the middle part of the year. This pushed the stock from fifth last year to the eighth position. The allocation to it declined to 1.62 per cent against 2.44 per cent last year.

Fund managers throughout the year encouraged them to stay invested despite sharp volatility. Prashant Jain of HDFC Mutual Fund, S Naren of ICICI Prudential AMC and Sunil Singhania from Reliance Mutual Fund have asked investors to be patient.