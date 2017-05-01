Markets closed on account of Labour Day

On Friday, Sensex ended at 29,918 down 111 points, while Nifty50 closed at 9,304, down 38 points

Indian equity, forex, money and commodity will remain closed today on account of Labour Day/Maharashtra Day.



The benchmark indices on Friday settled lower as investors booked profits in index heavyweights such as ITC and HDFC ahead of a long weekend, but posted their biggest weekly gain in six weeks.



The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 29,918 down 111 points, while the broader Nifty50 closed at 9,304, down 38 points.



In the broder market, the S&P BSE and S&P BSE indices outperformed to gain 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively.



Asian stocks shook off a sluggish start and steadied on Monday, with Japan outperforming on upbeat earnings, while the dollar regained traction as the looked likely to avoid a shutdown.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat. Japan's Nikkei added 0.4%, with high-tech blue chips gaining on strong earnings.



Asian shares initially took their cue from Wall Street, which dipped on Friday after data showed the US economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter.



