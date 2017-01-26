Markets closed on account of Republic Day

-
-
Indian equity, forex, money and commodity markets will remain closed today on account of Republic Day.
In the previous session, the benchmark indices finished on a higher note as markets seemed to have recovered from the demonetisation gloom with Nifty50 ending above its crucial 8,600-mark for the first time since November 01. On January 25, the S&P BSE Sensex settled at 27,708, up 332 points, while Nifty50 closed at 8,602, up 128 points
The positive rollovers to February series contributed to the gains.
World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that US President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
MSCI's global share index rose 0.2% to 433.59 points, its highest since June 2015, after two of Wall Street's main indices reached fresh peaks overnight.
Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.4%, buoyed by data showing the country's exports rose for the first time in 15 months in December, a positive sign for the economy even as talk of US protectionism looms over the outlook.
