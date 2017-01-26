Markets closed on account of Republic Day

In the previous session, the benchmark indices finished on a higher note as seemed to have recovered from the demonetisation gloom with Nifty50 ending above its crucial 8,600-mark for the first time since November 01. On January 25, the S&P BSE settled at 27,708, up 332 points, while Nifty50 closed at 8,602, up 128 points



The positive rollovers to February series contributed to the gains.



World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that US President will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.



MSCI's global share index rose 0.2% to 433.59 points, its highest since June 2015, after two of Wall Street's main indices reached fresh peaks overnight.



Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.4%, buoyed by data showing the country's exports rose for the first time in 15 months in December, a positive sign for the economy even as talk of US protectionism looms over the outlook.



SI Reporter