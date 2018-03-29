JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Exchanges to introduce shared co-location facilities to reduce cost: Tyagi
Business Standard

Markets closed on Thursday, Friday due to Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday

On Wednesday, The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 32,968, down 206 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,113, down 71 points.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets, Up, Down, BSE, NSE, Stocks
Photo: Shutterstock.com

Indian equity, forex, money and commodity markets will remain closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively. The bourses will now open on Monday, April 02, 2018. On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 32,968, down 206 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,113, down 71 points. The indices posted a monthly loss of about 3.5 per cent, their steepest drop for the month of March since 2015.

For FY18, the Nifty50 index gained around 10%. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index had closed 2.1% lower, led by a drop in shares of Tata Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel & Power. The Nifty PSU bank index also fell over 2%. Among major economic data released on Wednesday, India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.2 trillion ($110.42 billion) for April-February or 120.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month. Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017-18 fiscal year were Rs 1.03 trillion, government data showed on Wednesday. (with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Thu, March 29 2018. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements