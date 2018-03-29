Markets closed on Thursday, Friday due to Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday

Indian equity, forex, money and commodity will remain closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively. The bourses will now open on Monday, April 02, 2018. On Wednesday, the S&P ended at 32,968, down 206 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,113, down 71 points. The posted a monthly loss of about 3.5 per cent, their steepest drop for the month of March since 2015.

For FY18, the Nifty50 index gained around 10%. Among sectoral indices, the Metal index had closed 2.1% lower, led by a drop in of Tata Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel & Power. The PSU bank index also fell over 2%. Among major economic data released on Wednesday, India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.2 trillion ($110.42 billion) for April-February or 120.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends this month. Net tax receipts in the first 11 months of 2017-18 fiscal year were Rs 1.03 trillion, government data showed on Wednesday. (with inputs from Reuters)