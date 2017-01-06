Markets come off day's highs; midcaps buck the trend

The benchmark indices came off their day's highs as a slump in IT shares on worries over H-1B visas outweighed positive sentiment from continued gains in Asian stocks.

The S&P BSE slipped below its crucial 27,000-mark, while Nifty50 failed to stay above 8,300 level that it tested in the morning trade.

At 01:17 pm, the was trading at 26,848, down 29 points, and the was ruling at 8,264, down 9 points.

BSE Midcap bucked the trend to gain 0.2% even as BSE Smallcap was trading on the flat line. Among midcaps stocks, (up 7%), Wockhardt (up 7%), Indian Bank (up 3.9%) and Berger Paints (up 2.6%) were trading higher.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 1,323 shares fell and 1,186 shares rose. A total of 156 shares remained unchanged.



"The intraday supports for the index are placed around 8,250 and 8,227; whereas intraday resistance is seen in the range of 8,300-8,325," said brokerage Angel Broking in a research note.

were among the biggest losers as two US lawmakers reintroduced a bill to curb the use of H-1B visas, including requiring employers to pay more for workers under the system.

The IT index fell as much as 3.2% in its biggest per cent loss since November 9, led by losses in HCL Technologies and Mindtree which declined up to 4.5% each. TCS and Infosys were down 25 each.

But financials supported the index most with the NSE Bank index gaining as much as 1.16%. YES Bank, Canara Bank, PNB and Kotak Bank rose up to 3%.

Wockhardt surged over 7% to Rs 728 on the BSE after the drug firm said German regulator has issued European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) certificate to the company's Ankaleshwar facility in Gujarat.

Shares of jute & jute product companies such as Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Cheviot Company and Gloster rallied by up to 20% on the BSE after the government imposed anti-dumping duty on jute from Bangladesh and Nepal.

On the global front, investors awaited US Nonfarm Payroll data due later in the day. Among Asian markets, China's Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3% each, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.15%.