Markets continue trading with negative bias; IT, private banks drag

Benchmark indices continued trading with a negative bias in the afternoon trade tracking weaker global cues amid concerns that central banks are moving closer to removing the monetary stimulus.



Asian shares were also trading lower following overnight trade in Wall Street and European also opened lower as investors look out for economic data and G-20 summit outcome.



Broader losses in India were capped as pharma and realty indices. Some stocks like recovered from recent falls on value-buying.



At 1:10 pm, the S&P was trading at 31,320, down 49 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,656, down 19 points



In the broader market, the S&P was completely flat while the S&P indices was up 0.3%.



was up 1.4% for the week, snapping a three-week losing streak and headed for its biggest weekly gain since late May. On the other hand, was up 1.3% for the week, after losing in the previous week.



Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation fell as much as 0.89% amid lingering worries about its interest in buying state-owned carrier Air India.



Among gainers, Lupin, surged as much as 4.7%, to post its first weekly gains in five. The rally in pushed the Pharma index up 1.5% in today’s trade.



was locked upper circuit of 20% at Rs 7.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with nearly five-fold jump in trading volume.



shares fell nearly 1% ahead of June-quarter results on July 14. The IT major slipped a little over 6% in the last 6 months and nearly 20% in the last one year.



