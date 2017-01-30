Markets edge lower ahead of Budget 2017; BSE midcap bucks trend

The benchmark indices on Monday edged lower after four straight sessions of gains on caution ahead of the Union Budget 2017, while broader sentiment was also hit on concerns about the impact of US President Donald Trump's immigration curbs.

At 01:16 pm, the S&P was trading at 27,872, down 10 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,635, down 6 points.

In the broader market, index bucked the trend to gain 0.3%, while Smallcap was little changed.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 1,283 shares fell and 1,189 shares rose. A total of 203 shares were unchanged.

Shares of IT companies declined after Trump introduced immigration curbs adding to fears that his 'America First' policy may prove detrimental for Indian software services firms.

IT index shed nearly 1% to 9779 points, led by losses in Tanla Solutions (down 4%), Intellect Design Arena (down 2%) and Sonata Software (down 2%).

Among largecap IT stocks, Wipro tanked nearly 2% to Rs 457, HCL Tech was down 2% to Rs 829, while Infosys and TCS slipped over 1% each to Rs 930 and Rs 2322, respectively.

Investors also booked profits in recent outperformers: the bank index, which led gains last week, fell 0.40 percent, dragged down by HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The index had gained 4.72 percent last week.

Among gainers, Idea Cellular rallied as much as 9% to Rs 85, its biggest intraday percentage gain since February 12, 2016, on speculation of a possible merger with Vodafone’s India unit.

hit a new high of Rs 1,624, up 5.5% in intra-day trade after the company reported 33% year on year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 373 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 (Q3FY17), on back of strong operational income.

The state-owned company posted 37% growth in total income from operations at Rs 2,191 crore on YoY basis.