Markets end marginally lower ahead of UK election, ECB meet

-
ALSO READMarkets marginally lower as investors on edge ahead of major global events Markets eke out record closing highs; Nifty settles above 9,600 Markets break record-hitting spree, end lower after 2 sessions of gains Market posts biggest weekly fall in a month; midcaps, smallcaps underperform Markets trade flat in afternoon trade on corporate earnings, WPI inflation
-
Benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Thursday braced for any surprises from major global events including the UK elections, European Central Bank's policy meet and testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey.
Losses were however capped after RBI in its bimonthly policy review yesterday cut its inflation projections and delivered a less hawkish stance. The central bank yesterday kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25%, in line with Street expectations but reduced the SLR 50 bps to 20, making it easier for the banks to lend.
The S&P BSE Sensex settled the day at 31,213, down 58 points, while the broader Nifty50 ended at 9,647, down 16 points.
The broader market outperformed with the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices adding 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.
Buzzing Stocks
Extending gains for second consecutive session, pharma index was the top sectoral gainer led by Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Cipla up between 2-4%
On the other hand, BSE IT index was the biggest sectoral loser, down 1.5% dragged by TCS. TCS fell over 3.5% becoming the top loser on BSE Sensex.
Reliance Communications continued their slide, down over 3%, after the embattled mobile carrier pushed back against Moody's and Fitch, disagreeing with their rating downgrades earlier on Wednesday. Shares fell as much as 2.8% to their lowest in over a week.
Petronet LNG fell as much as 4.3% to their lowest in over two weeks amid reports that GDF International sold its entire 10% stake of 75 million shares. The stock ended 3.3% lower.
Global Markets
Asian shares wobbled on Thursday as investors braced ahead of major global events. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, through China edged up on unexpectedly solid trade data, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4%.
European shares steadied on Thursday helped by stronger bank stocks and a bounce in oil prices but caution dominated as Britons vote in a general election and the European Central Bank holds its policy meeting.
The STOXX 600 rose 0.15% with financials providing the biggest lift but weighed down by weaker telecom shares, while Britain's blue chip FTSE index was flat.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU